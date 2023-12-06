Through collaborations with Searce and Google Cloud, PowerCred achieved significant savings, ISO 27001 and Kominfo certifications, and enabled stronger security within six months

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach Newswire - 6 December 2023 - PowerCred , a one-stop API suite solving complex lending and underwriting issues by helping lenders build a comprehensive borrower profile, garnered cost savings while obtaining compliance certifications and bolstering security through integration with Google Cloud. This move was facilitated through its partnership with global technology consulting firm, Searce " saidTogether with Searce, PowerCred identified three key priorities in its search for a cloud provider as they planned for regional expansion – compliance, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. By achieving these priorities with Google Cloud, PowerCred is well-positioned to realize its ambitions of regional expansion.Currently processing up to 0.5 million API calls annually across all of its partners, PowerCred already relies on AI-driven data processing for insights. To support this, BigQuery, Google Cloud’s serverless enterprise data warehouse, and other machine learning capabilities are being used to help PowerCred detect anomalous and fraudulent transactions in financial data with an impressive 99.8% accuracy. Searce played a pivotal role in PowerCred's cloud transformation journey. Searce’s deep knowledge of PowerCred’s key markets supported them to secure its ISO 27001 and Kominfo certifications, further building trust with its customers.saidsaidThroughout the transformation journey, Searce offered continuous assistance, from infrastructure setup to ensuring compliance with local regulations. Their reliable partnership helped PowerCred overcome challenges and maintain smooth operations.Hashtag: #Searce #PowerCred

About PowerCred

PowerCred simplifies complex lending issues by creating a seamless onboarding and underwriting stack that helps lenders validate their customers' identity and access real-time intelligence to mitigate risk. It has ISO27001 certification and is leveraged by clients across retail and SME lending with use cases across merchant financing, invoice financing auto-lending, cash loans and more. Founded in 2022, PowerCred is headquartered in Singapore, with operations extending to Indonesia and Vietnam. For more information, visit https://www.powercred.io.

About Searce

Founded in 2004, Searce is a modern technology consulting firm that empowers clients to futurify their businesses by leveraging Cloud, AI and analytics. Searce provides deep technical consulting, hands-on implementation and 24/7 cloud, data, ML & business ops, enabling the digital transformation across enterprises globally. Driven by an engineering excellence mindset, Searce delivers intelligent, impactful, and futuristic business outcomes.

