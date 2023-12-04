2023 Taiwan International Student Design Competition Announces the Winner List

A group photo from the award ceremony of the 2023 Taiwan International Student Design Competition

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 4 December 2023 - Organized by the Ministry of Education, the Taiwan International Student Design Competition is the biggest international competition of its kind. Initiated back in 2008, it is celebrating its 16th anniversary this year. Widely recognized by the global design community for being both prestigious and trustworthy, TISDC serves as the best example of the Ministry of Education's success in promoting design education. Starting from this year, TISDC begins its collaboration with local governments, including Chiayi City Government, the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Chiayi City Government, and the Cultural Affairs Bureau, Kinmen County Government. The competition encompasses three categories: Product Design, Visual Design, and Digital Animation. With "compassion" as the theme of this year, the competition invited students from all over the world to observe and care more about the world and their surroundings. With a compassionate and caring mindset, they can make the world a better place.The award ceremony of the 2023 Taiwan International Student Design Competition was held at Eslite Performance Hall in Songshan Cultural and Creative Park in Taipei City on December 1st, 2023. This year, a total of 18,367 entries representing 1,161 universities, colleges, departments, and schools from 56 countries and regions participated in the competition. The jury panel consisted of international professionals. During the preliminary selection, 741 works were shortlisted by 112 professionals from 31 countries, with 38 jurors from Taiwan and 74 from abroad, accounting for 34% and 66% respectively. The final selection was held face-to-face and the judging panel consisted of professional judges from Taiwan and 21 representatives from international design associations, making it a diverse group of 41 judges from all five continents. Eventually, 85 works were selected as winners, which means only 4% of the works can be a finalist and the winning rate was even as low as 0.46%. It shows how rare and precious it is to stand out from all the other works. The prizes are listed as the following: 1 grand prix of the year and 1 gold, 3 silver, 3 bronze, and 12 honorable mentions for each category (sponsored by the Ministry of Education); 21 international design association special prizes (jointly sponsored by iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation); 3 environmental sustainability awards and six regional special awards (established by TPCA Environment Foundation); one special award and two honorable mentions in collaboration with the Chiayi City Government.With the sponsorship of iSee Taiwan Foundation and Sayling Wen Cultural & Educational Foundation since 2015, TISDC has been collaborating with 21 international design associations. These reputed global design partners are located across the five continents of Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. These 21 organizations, which have authorized the establishment of international design association special prizes in TISDC, include Cumulus, International Council of Design (ICoD), World Design Organization (WDO), The Bureau of European Design Associations (BEDA), Pan Afrikan Design Institute (PADI), etc. The winners of these international design association special prizes this year came from Poland, India, Thailand, the United States, Taiwan, and so on. The collaboration of global partners builds an international design exchange platform that can expand the impact of design from Taiwan, allow Taiwan to be seen and known for design, and provide young students worldwide with a stage where they can shine and unleash great potential.Hashtag: #TaiwanInternationalStudentDesignCompetition

