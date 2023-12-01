With multiple offers including limited-time spending rebates, foreign currency exchange handling fee waiver, and complimentary Thailand data roaming pass

(Left) Heidi Chan, Alternate Chief Executive, HKT Payment Limited; (Right) Monita Leung, CEO, HKT Digital Ventures

Number of eligible transaction(s) completed by eligible customer during Promotion Period

Minimum net spending for each eligible transaction

Rebate amount per eligible transaction

Cumulative rebate cap

First transaction at physical merchants who accept PromptPay in Thailand with payment completed using "Scan to Pay" of Tap & Go primary account

A single transaction of HK$50 or above (after deducting all applicable discounts)

HK$25

HK$40

Second to sixth transactions at physical merchants who accept PromptPay in Thailand with payment completed using "Scan to Pay" of Tap & Go primary account

HK$3



From now until 31 December 2023, users who are both The Club members and Tap & Go customers can buy a "Club Travel HK$1,000 Discount Code" via The Club shopping platform (https://shop.theclub.com.hk/) or The Club's Club Mini Shop in the Tap & Go app. This code lets users enjoy a HK$500 instant discount11 by completing payment using their Tap & Go MasterCard®. The code can be used to book a designated Club Travel Thailand package. Offer is limited to 100 customers, available on a first-come first-served basis while stocks last. Popular packages include:

Bangkok 4-Day 3-Night Instagrammable Café Package



Cathay Pacific round-trip flight between Hong Kong and Bangkok

3-night hotel accommodation

Instagrammable café day-trip with transportation

From HK$2,990 per person*

Bangkok/Pattaya/Hua Hin 3-Day 2-Night Water Park Package



Cathay Pacific round-trip flight between Hong Kong and Bangkok

2-night hotel accommodation

One-day ticket to a designated water park



From HK$2,660 per person*

Bangkok 3-Day 2-Night Spa Package





Cathay Pacific round-trip flight between Hong Kong and Bangkok

2-night hotel accommodation

60-minute shoulder massage service at Let's Relax Spa

From HK$3,090 per person*



Customers can receive a 50% discount promo code12 for the "iTravel Plus Single Trip" travel insurance plan with their booking of and successful payment for designated flight tickets, hotel and/or travel packages on Club Travel to enjoy a worry-free journey. Tap & Go users can later enjoy a second wave of promotion, including a special discount on travel insurance13. Stay tuned for promotion details and related terms and conditions on the HKTIA website and the promotion section of the Tap & Go mobile wallet14. (Arranged and brought to you directly by Club Care)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 -Under HKT Payment Limited, the Tap & Gomobile wallet is supporting the Hong Kong Monetary Authority's FPS x PromptPay QR Payment service as one of the first digital wallets to participate in the linkage between Hong Kong's FPS and Thailand's PromptPay, launching a series of offers. From 4 December 2023, Tap & Go users can enjoy the new overseas payment experience while local merchants can accept PromptPay paymentsfrom Thai tourists via FPS.PromptPay in Thailand is similar to FPS in Hong Kong – both are easy to use. Designated Tap & Go userscan simply scan the FPS x PromptPay QR codes using their Tap & Go mobile wallets to make FPS payments at over 8 million merchants supporting PromptPay in Thailand, avoiding not only a trip to convert Hong Kong Dollars to Thai Baht but also the relevant handling fees. Tap & Go's pay-as-you-go design and App-to-App top-up featuresgive users flexible control over their spending and the ability to conveniently top up their e-wallets.From 4 December 2023 to 31 January 2024 (both dates inclusive, "Promotion Period"), eligible users can earn up to HK$40 Stored Value Rebateby completing a total of six transactions with a cumulative spending of HK$300 or more (and a minimum of HK$50 spent in each transaction), enjoy HK$25 Stored Value Rebate for the first HK$50 spent by scanning the FPS x PromptPay QR code using Tap & Go's "Scan to Pay" feature at merchants who accept PromptPay in Thailand. By enjoying offers while spending, users can make the most of their travels.Additionally, from now until 31 January 2024, SMEs, social enterprises and NGOs can enjoy a special fee of 0% for FPSand Tap & Go transactions. For details, please call the merchant hotline at +852 2888 3388.From now until 31 January 2024, customers of 1O1O and csl as well as eligible Tap & Go userscan redeem one Thailand data roaming passfor free at 1O1O Centres or csl shops. The data roaming pass provides 24 hours of roaming data, which customers can enjoy upon arrival by simply switching on their mobile phones without swapping SIM cards for greater convenience.To celebrate the Hong Kong-Thailand cross-border payment connection, Tap & Go users can enjoy offers on travel packages and travel insurance during the designated period. Explore popular Thai attractions such as the Mahanakhon SkyWalk observation deck, the renowned floating Bubble In The Forest Café, and spa treatments to relax the body and mind.*The Club Travel Services Limited Hong Kong travel agency licence number: 350873. Images are for reference only. The package price quotation is based on two travellers sharing one room and is only applicable two adults travelling together who complete the check-in procedure together on the outbound and return journeys. All itineraries and flights must be the same. All accompanying guests must book together. The quotation prices are calculated based on the lowest price of air tickets, hotels and surcharges of the day, and do not include Hong Kong and local departure tax, Hong Kong airport security tax and fuel surcharge. The actual prices may be subject to change without prior notice. All prices, taxes, surcharges and availabilities quoted by Club Travel's consultant are for reference only and are subject to final confirmation at the time of booking. Terms and Conditions apply.Users can now explore a trove of travel inspiration and plan their dream itineraries with The Club's brand-new AI assistant, Clubie, available on The Club website and app. Experience it now at https://www.theclub.com.hk/en/clubie.html Download the Tap & Go mobile wallet and open an account now:For Tap & Go service details and to open an account, please visit the Tap & Go website at www.tapngo.com.hk or call the Tap & Go service hotline at +852 2888 0000.Hashtag: #HKT

About HKT

HKT is a technology, media, and telecommunication leader with more than 150 years of history in Hong Kong. As the city's true 5G provider, HKT connects businesses and people locally and globally. Our end-to-end enterprise solutions make us a market-leading digital transformation partner of choice for businesses, whereas our comprehensive mobile communication and smart living offerings enrich people's lives and cater to their diverse needs for work, entertainment, education, well-being, and even a sustainable low-carbon lifestyle. With our digital ventures supporting digital economy development and helping connect Hong Kong to the world as an international financial centre, HKT endeavours to contribute to smart city development and help our community move forward.



For more information about HKT, please visit: www.hkt.com.



LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/hkt



