Nationwide digital initiative empowers Indonesian farmers and fishermen

JAKARTA, INDONESIA - Media OutReach - 1 December 2023 - In the spirit of unity, growth and innovation, INDUK KUD and SCash Global launched a www.scashglobal.com/UFarm : a nationwide digital initiative designed to empower Indonesian farmers and fishermen. The partnership, which melds local expertise with advanced technology, aims to provide direct market access and digital solutions to agricultural and marine products for 13 million members and their families.In conjunction with the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Induk KUD on 04 Nov 2023, nearly 800 participants, including representatives from 9,437 KUD divisions across 29 provinces, business leaders, and government officials, Mr. Wu Jui Lang, Secretary-General of the Overseas Representative Office, highlighted the project's origin in addressing the real-world needs of its members. Wu pointed out challenges faced by farmers and fishermen, including limited access to loans, market uncertainties, and inadequate farming infrastructure. As Induk KUD's strategic technology partner, SCash Global's expert digital platform provides a comprehensive suite of practical applications to address these challenges. Notably, a successful pilot project in Malang has resulted in the direct export of 18 containers of cabbages to Taiwan since July 15, 2023, bypassing intermediaries.In a visionary address, Mr. Michael Lee, CEO of SCash Global, unveiled the project's phases, placing a distinct emphasis on micro-finance and revolutionary Super App platforms. "Technology unites and empowers.", Lee, a firm believer in the unifying power of technology shared, emphasising immediate benefits, including streamlined access to loans and a vibrant e-marketplace. Beyond short-term gains, he underscored SCash's steadfast commitment to building an ecosystem for a sustainable impact on the lives of its 13 million members, shaping a brighter future. In a significant move, Lee announced tthe empowerment of members with advanced digital capabilities, marking a bold stride forward and reaffirming SCash's dedication to harnessing technology for both meaningful and sustainable change, setting a new industry standard.Mr. Herman YL Wutun, Chairman of Induk KUD, summarised the event's outcomes. He celebrated the previous Memorandum of Agreement with SCash Global and detailed the expansion plans, highlighting fresh funding of up to 1.5 million USD. "Our objective is clear," Wutun stated, "to increase the prosperity of our members and expand our project to all Indonesia, fostering business linkages and enhancing the wellbeing of our communities."The ambitious project has already completed the pilot proof-of-concept phase and is entering into the next phase. Set to receive funding by the first quarter of 2024, UFarm is moving ahead into new territories of providing micro-financing to members by tapping on investors globally. This is testament to the collaborative spirit and commitment to improving the lives of Indonesian farmers and fishermen.Hashtag: #Indonesia #Sustainablity #People #Empower #Farming #Singapore #Technology #SCashGlobal #IndukKUD

SCash Global

UFarm: United We Grow through Digitalization





