Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 November 2023 - The prestigious Golden Bull Award, a symbol of excellence and achievement, proudly announces its latest cohort of honourees. This year, the award recognises and celebrates 20 outstanding Singaporean businesses that have demonstrated exceptional performance, innovation, and resilience in the face of challenges.The Golden Bull Award has long been regarded as a benchmark for business success and leadership, and this year's recipients exemplify the diverse and dynamic landscape of Singapore SMEs. The honourees were selected through a rigorous evaluation process, taking into account factors such as financial performance, strategic initiatives, market competitiveness, and sustainable business practices."While the high standards that we uphold for The Golden Bull have remained unchanged, the market and economic environment in Singapore has certainly become more complex and challenging. Therefore, to be successful in today's environment, an entrepreneur needs to be agile and resilient, on top of having the business acumen and deep industry knowledge", said organising chairman Datuk William Ng.The Golden Bull Award is divided into three categories: Emerging SMEs, Outstanding SMEs, and the highly coveted Super Golden Bull Award. These categories were created specifically to accommodate businesses based on their annual revenue, ensuring a fair and thorough assessment process.Concurrently, two companies received the Digital Transformation Awards, a subcategory of the Golden Bull Award to recognise their exceptional achievements in leveraging digital technologies to fuel growth, improve customer experiences, streamline operations, and maintain a competitive edge. The two winners are GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD. and ISO TANK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD.Baker Tilly Singapore served as the official auditor of the Golden Bull Award, ensuring transparency and integrity in the process, and The Edge Singapore is credited as the program's official media partner.The Golden Bull Award covers four markets across the region including mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan, making this the largest recognition programme for SMEs in the region for business excellence.For more information about the Golden Bull Award Singapore 2023 and a complete list of winners, please visit https://goldenbullaward.asia/ SUPER GOLDEN BULL CATEGORY1. BUSWAYS PTE LTD2. GOLDEN INSURANCE BROKERS CO., LTD.3. ISO TANK MANAGEMENT PTE LTD4. SAM LAIN EQUIPMENT SERVICES PTE LTDOUTSTANDING SMES CATEGORY5. 1CLOUDSTAR PTE LTD6. ABBA OL PTE LTD7. ABSOTECH PTE LTD8. AMBIQ MICRO SINGAPORE PRIVATE LTD9. CHEW'S AGRICULTURE PTE LTD10. CUCKOO INTERNATIONAL (S) PTE LTD11. DE ART STUDIO PTE LTD12. GATES PCM INTEGRATED SERVICES PTE LTD13. HOSPITALITY RESOURCE SOLUTIONS PTE LTD14. I DESIGN & BUILD PTE LTD15. LOCK+STORE16. PEPPER DREAMS PTE LTD17. SKYWAVE PTE LTD18. SKYWAVE SOLUTIONS PTE LTDEMERGING SMES CATEGORY19. SC COACHING ASIA PTE LTD20. THE MUSCLE REMEDY PTE LTDHashtag: #BusinessMediaInternational

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BUSINESS MEDIA INTERNATIONAL

Business Media International is a subsidiary of Audience Analytics Limited (1AZ.SG), a regional leader in promoting growth for companies in Asia through data-driven brands and initiatives. We own renowned media brands such as SME Magazine, HR Asia, Capital Asia, Energy Asia, Logistics Asia, TruthTV, and CXP Asia as well as business impact assessment brands such as SME100, HR Asia Best Companies to Work for in Asia, Golden Bull Awards and CXP Asia Best Customer Experience Awards. We organise various exhibitions and have the proprietary software-as-a-service — Total Engagement Assessment Model – in our portfolio.

Advertisement