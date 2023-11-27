Advertisement

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 November 2023 -solidifies its position as the top 'Luxury Destination' and the top-of-mind destination for Thai and international visitors from around the globe with the opening ofLocated on the M Floor of Siam Paragon, the new luxury zone offers world-class experiences with a range of world-class luxury names offering their Thailand's first flagship stores and concept stores as well as brands available exclusively at Siam Paragon. The inauguration, "featured Fall-Winter 2023 looks by Thailand's top celebrities as well as many in-store fashion activities and special fashion offers.The opening red carpet was joined by renowned Thai fashion icons in stylish looks from leading brands. Notable figures includedin BALENCIAGA,accessorized in Fred,in GIVENCHYIn Longchamp,in a LORO PIANA anddonning LOUIS VUITTON. In addition,was seen in MCM,was in MIU MIU,was seen inROGER VIVIER,was in Tory Burch,was in VALENTINO andwas in VERSACE.Siam Paragon has successfully been a ', delivering an exceptional world-class experience to its customers, with over 70 renowned luxury brands such as Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Bottega Veneta, BOYY, Burberry, Bvlgari, Cartier, Celine, Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Dior, Dolce & Gabbana, Zegna, Fendi, Ferragamo, Fred, Hermes, Givenchy, Gucci, Jimmy Choo, Kwanpen, Loewe, Longchamp, Off-White, Louis Vuitton, MCM, Mikimoto, MIU MIU, Mulberry, Prada, Roger Vivier, Rimowa, Saint Laurent, Tory Burch, Valentino, Van Cleef & Arpels, Versace, Tiffany & Co, Zegna and more.The first floor of Siam Paragon features a prestigious lineup of luxury fashion brands, including Boss, Coach, Max Mara, Furla, and Michael Kors. In addition to these renowned fashion brands, the floor also hosts a collection of luxury watches from A. Lange & Söhne, Breitling, Gucci Watch, Hublot, IWC, Jaeger-Lecoultre, Omega, Panerai, Patek Philippe, Rolex, Tag Heuer, and Tudor.To reflect luxury brands' confidence and its commitment to consistently providing a world-class experience to customers, Siam Paragon has unveiled the "Luxe Hall." This significant expansion enhances the space dedicated to prestigious brand offerings, while further solidifying Siam Paragon's position as Asia's leading '. This area has doubled the original space from approximately 10,000 square meters to a total of 20,000 square meters. The Luxe Hall is graced by a multitude of new luxury brands including 20 flagship stores and boutique shops. Among them are Berluti, BOYY, Christian Louboutin, Fred, Ferragamo, Givenchy, Kwanpen, Longchamp, Miu Miu, MCM, Rimowa, Roger Vivier, Tory Burch, Valentino, and Versace. Participating in the spectacle are esteemed luxury watch brands such as Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger Le Coultre, IWC, Tag Heuer, and Tudor. In addition, Loro Piana, a renowned luxury fashion brand originated in Italy, has also opened its first boutique in Thailand.Furthermore, Siam Paragon has received the prestigious distinction of hosting flagship stores and concept stores for globally renowned brands, marking their debut in Thailand. These include Louis Vuitton Men Boutique, Fendi Men Boutique, and the upcoming Prada Men Boutique (scheduled to open in late 2024), SHH Pendulum, and Casablanca Pop Up. Adding a distinctive touch, Siam Paragon hosts exclusive shops for Chopard, Piaget, Frank Muller, and Zenith – the sole representations of these brands in Thailand.This transformation, coupled with the introduction of fresh experiences, redefines a new standard of perfection. It signifies a commitment to showcasing the finest and advancing towards "," representing an evolvement of perfection to serve the multi-dimensional lifestyle of the future.Discover the Luxe Hall on the M Floor of Siam Paragon, featuring an extensive collection of world-class luxury brands. From flagship stores to concept stores and pop-up stores, visitors can explore a rotation of luxury names showcasing their latest collections or indulge in an unapparelled shopping experience by exploring special collections on both the M floor and 1st floor of Siam Paragon.Follow Facebook page: Siam Paragon or call 02-610-8000.Hashtag: #SiamParagon #SiamParagonLuxeHall #TheLuxeHallOpeningCelebration

