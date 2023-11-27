Kim Byoungho, chairman of HDBank, speaks at a panel discussion on “Unlocking Green Finance and Investment through Green Governance” as part of the Annual Forum on Corporate Governance in Hà Nội on November 22.

HO CHI MINH CITY, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 27 November 2023 - On November 22, during the Annual Forum on Corporate Governance in Hanoi, the Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) presented the Board of the Year Award to the Ho Chi Minh City Development Joint Stock Commercial Bank ( HDBank - HDB ).VIOD presents this award to acknowledge outstanding accomplishments and concerted efforts by the Board of Directors of listed companies in diverse aspects of governance.The award acknowledges HDBank's pioneering efforts in adopting advanced corporate governance standards and promoting transparency in business operations, aligning with international best practices.The Vietnam Institute of Directors (VIOD) is a professional organization which promotes corporate governance standards and best practices in the Vietnamese corporate sector. VIOD aims to advance board professionalism, promote business ethics and transparency, create a pool of independent directors, build a network to connect corporate leaders and stakeholders, and help companies gain investor confidence.In March 2018, the Vietnam Corporate Governance Initiative (VCGI) formed VIOD with technical support from International Finance Corporation (IFC) and Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO). VIOD closely collaborates and partners with State Securities Commission of Vietnam (SSC), Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) and Hanoi Stock Exchange (HNX).VIOD is currently an annual member of the Vietnam Listed Company Award (VLCA) Evaluation Board.The award further affirms HDBank's results in integrating environment, society and governance (ESG) standards into its business activities, aiming for sustainable development and contributing to the green transformation and sustainable growth of the economy.In 2021, as a pioneer in internationalizing banking management operations, HDBank has appointed foreign expert Mr. Kim Byoungho as the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Mr. Kim, with extensive experience of governance and management, achieving sustainable successes in major financial institutions in South Korea and the region.The current Board of Directors of HDBank consists of 7 members who are finance experts from both domestic and international backgrounds, characterized by professional ethics and a strong dedication to the bank's sustainable development strategy. The Board is committed to delivering the highest benefits to investors, partners, customers, staff, and the broader community.Hashtag: #HDBank

About HDBank

HDBank stands as one of Vietnam's prominent financial institutions, deeply committed to fostering education, innovation, and national development. The bank's mission is to offer financial solutions that empower both individuals and businesses to thrive and prosper.





