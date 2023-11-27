Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, who is also Chief Patron of Heartware Network (HWN), witnessed the launch of RGE’s new corporate volunteer programme with HWN named ‘Golden Hearts’ today.



From Left: Mr Benny Lee, Executive Vice President, External Affairs, RGE; Mr Anderson Tanoto, Managing Director, RGE; Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, and Chief Patron of Heartware Network; Mr Anthony Lin, Vice Chairman, Heartware Network; Ms Tan See Leng, Executive Director, Heartware Network. Photo: RGE

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 27 November 2023 -Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, who is also Chief Patron of Heartware Network (HWN), witnessed the launch of RGE’s new corporate volunteer programme with HWN named ‘Golden Hearts’ today.





Close to 500 RGE staff, Heartware Network youth volunteers, beneficiaries and their caregivers celebrate RGE's partnership with Heartware Network on a new volunteer programme named 'Golden Hearts', in conjunction with RGE Founder's Day. Seated in the 1st row, 5th from the right is Guest-of-Honour Mr Heng Swee Keat, Deputy Prime Minister and Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies, and Chief Patron of Heartware Network. Photo: RGE

Under the ‘Golden Hearts’ programme, RGE employees will volunteer their time to improving the lives of seniors, special needs individuals, vulnerable children, and other marginalised groups in Singapore. This includes mentoring youth leaders under the Heartware-East Coast Sustainable Youth Leadership Development Programme as well as helping seniors learn and navigate technology, promoting physical activity and social interactions for the special needs individuals, and building a sense of community for the marginalised groups.

Another key focus of the programme will be sustainability education. Through ‘Golden Hearts’, children and youths will have the opportunity to attend a workshop and learning journey at the RGE-NTU Sustainable Textile Research Centre (RGE-NTU SusTex) launched in August 2022 to study the chemistry of various textile materials and determine the optimal processes and techniques required to bring us closer to a circular textile economy. These initiatives will collectively amplify the programme’s social impact and contribute to environmental improvement, which align with the core objectives of both organisations.





‘Golden Hearts’ was unveiled during RGE’s annual Founder’s Day, which celebrates the company’s inception and reinforces its commitment to the 5Cs business philosophy – “whatever we do must first be good for the community, country, climate, customer, and only then will it be good for the company.” Furthermore, ‘Golden Hearts’ embodies RGE’s unwavering commitment to serve the multifaceted needs of the Singapore community.





To lend a greater purpose to RGE’s ‘Golden Hearts’, the launch of the corporate volunteer programme was held in conjunction with the ‘Tranquil Journey at the Gardens’ event co-hosted by HWN and RGE. The day-long event featured a range of interactive activities, and arts and crafts specially curated for these beneficiaries and their caregivers – the ‘unsung heroes’, allowing them a much needed break to recharge and rejuvenate for their ongoing caregiving responsibilities.





“We are extremely honoured to have DPM Heng officiate the launch of RGE’s ‘Golden Hearts’ volunteer programme,” said RGE Managing Director, Anderson Tanoto. “Giving back to the community has been RGE’s ethos for over 50 years, and we are pleased to expand this meaningful initiative to Singapore. Through the ‘Golden Hearts’ programme, we are empowering our employees to give back to society in ways that ‘improve lives for life’. We are excited to embark on this journey with HWN and elevate our relationship to new heights by harnessing our collective strengths and resources to uplift communities and nurture a more equitable and compassionate society.”





Tan See Leng, Executive Director of HWN, said: “HWN is an existing long-time partner with the Tanoto family’s philanthropic arm, Tanoto Foundation, on Heartware-East Coast Sustainable Youth Leadership Development Programme and the Heartware-Tanoto Foundation Learning Together Programme. We are deeply grateful for this opportunity to strengthen our partnership with RGE, which will not only provide us with additional resources to enhance our support for our youths and beneficiaries but also expand our reach, allowing us to effectively address the diverse and urgent needs of our communities. We believe that together, we can achieve a more significant and sustainable impact on social and environmental issues.”





‘Golden Hearts’ will commence in January 2024 and is expected to be a robust multi-year collaboration between RGE and HWN, harnessing the unique strengths of both parties to create a positive, lasting impact on the lives of individuals of all ages in Singapore.

