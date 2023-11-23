ROYCE’ CHOCOLATE CHRISTMAS COLLECTION

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 – This Christmas, the spirit of gifting shines bright with the arrival of the highly anticipated 2023 Christmas Collection from esteemed Japanese chocolatier, ROYCE'. With a diverse spectrum of 16 sumptuous gift sets containing seasonal Christmas Chocolates, explore a world of delectable delights specially curated to elevate your gift-giving needs.Whether treating yourself to a moment of seasonal indulgence during the busy holiday season, or selecting a thoughtful gift for someone special, ROYCE’ offers a dazzling selection of Christmas chocolate gift set boxes, stocking stuffers, last-minute gifts, or even festive décor.Not only a feast for the palate, the seasonal ROYCE’ limited Christmas collection gift sets boast enchanting Christmas-themed designs that capture the essence of yuletide festivities. Spread happiness, create memories, and share the magic of Christmas with ROYCE’!The ROYCE' 2023 Christmas Collection line-up includes:Counting down the days to Christmas has never been this sweet! Get into the festive spirit with the 2023 Christmas Advent Calendar, which is filled with 42 pieces of delightful Christmas Chocolates of over 20 different variants, as well as 5 adorable charms to deck the halls with! Unwrap joy, one delectable surprise at a time.Elevate your gift-giving experience with the Christmas Selection, an assortment of seasonal treats for a merry and bright celebration! Give the gift of warmth and sweetness this holiday season with this classic festive box featuring 32 pieces and 15 varieties of chocolates and festive cookies like Christmas Cookies and Petit Kurumaro Chocolat.Unleash your holiday creativity with this innovative variety gift box! Resembling a Strawberry Shortcake, this cake-shaped box features an assortment of delectable treats with holiday-themed paper cutouts to decorate with. Available in two sizes, the Christmas Decoration Cake Box “S” (19 pieces) and “L” (27 pieces) can be combined together to create a gorgeous two-tiered decorative cake!Back with a new whimsical design, the Christmas Party Treats are a must-have Christmas gift idea that will be sure to get your party started! Inspired by the popular Christmas crackers from the UK, grab a friend and pull on the cracker together to reveal 16 assorted chocolates and surprise messages! Each cracker has a unique design depicting classic Christmas icons - Santa Claus, Rudolf the Reindeer, Jolly Snowman and Christmas Tree.Our best-selling Chocolat No Shiki "Hokkaido" Christmas-themed gift set receives a seasonal Winter twist! A delightful treasure trove, discover a mix of 40 individually wrapped confections in an elegant baby blue box inspired by Hokkaido’s flora and fauna during Winter. Perfect for Yuletide gifting and sharing!A fusion of strawberries and milk, this limited-edition Nama Chocolate boasts a unique double-layered design with delightful pink strawberry chocolate on top of a luscious white chocolate foundation! The marriage of rich Hokkaido milk and sweet-tart strawberry creates a harmonious melt-in-your-mouth experience, delivering a genuine burst of flavours. *Contains liquor.The ROYCE' 2023 Christmas Collection is available in ROYCE’ boutiques nationwide and online from 1 November to 31 December 2023.Hashtag: #roycemalaysia

A Taste of Hokkaido | ROYCE' Chocolate Malaysia

From the great land of Hokkaido, blessed by nature, comes ROYCE' chocolates. ROYCE' creates chocolates rich in aromas, flavours and textures which appeal to all of your senses. With unique recipes, high-quality ingredients and the latest Japanese innovation in production and packaging, all chocolates are produced in the Sapporo region of Hokkaido, Japan. Manufactured under the strictest quality and hygiene controls, ROYCE' chocolates are made in a truly special place, surrounded by the beauty and contrasts of all four seasons.



ROYCE' Malaysia has 16 retail boutiques across Malaysia, located in: Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, Suria KLCC, The Gardens Mall, Bangsar Village, Bangsar Shopping Centre, Sunway Pyramid, 1 Utama, Tropicana Gardens Mall, NU Empire, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Gurney Plaza (Penang), Queensbay Mall (Penang), Midvalley Southkey (Johor Bahru), Aman Central (Alor Setar), and Imago Shopping Mall (Kota Kinabalu). ROYCE' Malaysia is also available on GrabMart and its official website (www.royce.com.my) offers chilled chocolate delivery to any location in West Malaysia, excluding islands.



