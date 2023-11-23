Spreading cheer this holiday season through a books pop-up and a cash donation of S$100,000 to local NPOs part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative, delivering smiles and support to underprivileged children in Singapore.

AmazonSG Delivering Smiles Banner

Advertisement

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 November 2023 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – This holiday season, Amazon Singapore engages the local community with ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’, a unique and immersive reading experience happening from 2 - 17 Dec 2023 at Punggol Regional Library. The initiative will launch on 2 Dec 2023 with an opening ceremony, with invited guests that include children and family beneficiaries as part of theTo further underscore their support for the local community, Amazon Singapore will also be donating a total of $100,000 in cash to 4 local NPOs, including Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Fei Yue Family Service Centre and Glyph Community, to help children and youths in Singapore better learn, play, and develop in the long-run. The donations will be presented to representatives from the various NPOs at the launch of ‘Page to Page: Amazon Singapore Books Pop Up’.Amazon Singapore’s increase in support for underprivileged children and their families is aligned to the direction from the Forward SG Report 2023 to look to social empowerment rather than social assistance when it comes to supporting and uplifting lower-income families.This effort held at the Punggol Regional Library underscores Amazon’s commitment to inspiring the next generation of lifelong readers as well as the history of the company that began as an online book store. The pop-up promises an enriching experience for families and young school children, extending reading resources to the heartlands. Showcasing a tree adorned with books sourced from Amazon Singapore's diverse local and international sellers, the initiative fosters a sense of community, inspiring a passion for literacy during the festive season. Families are encouraged to join with their children, to cultivate a mutual love for reading and engaging in creative activities to craft special moments with each other.Under the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative , Amazon Singapore continues to work closely with local NPOs to understand the evolving needs of the underprivileged and channel resources to uplift and nurture them, especially children. In addition, the initiative serves to raise awareness and encourage the public to give to meaningful causes regularly and offers a platform for donating transparently.Amazon Singapore’s wishlist initiative started in 2020 to make giving and doing good a part of daily experiences for customers in Singapore, especially during the pandemic. As people shop on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, they can browse the items requested by NPOs on their respective wishlists , click to purchase them per their budget, and directly support the causes they are most passionate about.Each NPO’s wishlist is an updated depository of items which their beneficiaries currently need most and works as a self-serve tool—at no cost to NPOs—to inform customers on Amazon.sg what the NPOs need and their quantity. Customers who are keen to donate can select any listed item and quantity, make the payment, and have the items delivered directly to the NPOs’ specified address. This minimizes instances of mismatched items being donated to NPOs or the need to drop them off physically while offering the same vast selection, convenient shopping experience, and great prices that customers have come to expect from Amazon.sg.A total of 16 local NPOs are currently part of the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative: Arc Children’s Centre, Beyond Social Services, Blessings in a Bag, Children’s Wishing Well, Club Rainbow (Singapore), Engineering Good, Fei Yue, Glyph Community, New Hope Community Services, Singapore Red Cross, SHINE Children and Youth Services, Singapore Children’s Society, The Singapore Association for the Deaf (SADeaf), SOSD, The Food Bank Singapore, and Willing Hearts., said, “This donation initiative has enabled us to acquire food items for the children, books to enhance their learning and development, educational materials, and much more. As we approach the year's end, we look forward to ongoing support in ensuring our children have the essentials and educational resources they require.”, said, "Through the Shop for Good wish list, our aim is to enhance our capabilities with the essential equipment necessary for implementing our exciting new technology, coding, and AI programme! With products such as tablets as a critical tool, we can empower young children to thrive in the digital age.", said, “We at Club Rainbow are elated by the endless possibilities that comes with this partnership with Amazon Singapore. Being part of Shop for Good has enabled our beneficiaries to receive many essential necessities such as milk powder and diapers. These items contribute to our monthly distribution efforts to support the basic needs of our low-income families. Books and many other educational resources will augment the learning and development of our pre-schoolers, primary and secondary school children through ongoing early intervention programmes, tuition sessions and enrichment activities. These initiatives are pivotal as key enablers to ease the financial distress for our vulnerable families, and empower them to live with dignity.”, said, “Our Shop for Good wish list eases the financial strain on low-income families, allowing them to prioritise their resources for other daily necessities. Through the distribution of milk and diapers to our Family Service Centres, we empower our social workers to provide essential support to our beneficiaries.”Customers can join Amazon in its season of giving by shopping for an NPO’s wishlist via amazon.sg/shopforgood Hashtag: #Amazonsg #DeliveringSmiles

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Amazon Singapore

About Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign

The Amazon x Shop for Good Wishlist campaign launched as a joint effort by Amazon Singapore and the National Volunteer & Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) to encourage shoppers to donate to non-profit organisations (NPOs) by purchasing items listed on their Amazon.sg wishlists. Shop for Good is a collaborative initiative by NVPC's Company of Good that aims to bring stakeholders in the retail and e-commerce space together to make doing good a part of daily encounters. Check out the full list of NPO wishlists here .



About Amazon in the Community

Amazon is committed to helping more children and young adults, especially those from underrepresented and underserved communities, have the resources and skills they need to build their best future. Amazon focuses on building long-term, innovative, and high impact programs that leverage Amazon’s unique assets and culture.



About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



Appendix: List of non-profit organisations with Amazon.sg wishlists that will receive S$25,000 each in cash donation



Children’s Wishing Well

Children’s Wishing Well (CWW) is a registered charity and IPC founded in 2002. We focus on empowering children and youth from low-income families, mainly through educational programmes and financial assistance.



Club Rainbow (Singapore)

Club Rainbow (Singapore) has been supporting and empowering children with chronic illnesses and their families by providing compassionate relevant services. Armed with the firm belief that every child deserves equal opportunities to lead a fulfilling and independent life, Club Rainbow adopts a holistic approach based on 5 core pillars of support - Social Work Intervention, Therapy Intervention, Education Support, Arts and Vocational Development to help the children and their families in their journey towards becoming empowered, independent individuals and active contributors to society.



Fei Yue Family Service Centre

Since its establishment in 1991, Fei Yue Family Service Centre has stood as a beacon of support. Committed to effecting life transformation, Fei Yue is a leading social service organisation providing high-quality social services for children, families, and individuals in need.



Glyph Community

Glyph Community is a charitable organisation that is changing the way children learn & play through a proprietary developmental framework and a socially connected community, where children are able to develop socially, culturally, psychologically and intellectually. The Glyph experience is a learning journey built through environment, field trips, and people. Every child in Glyph is guided along a developmental framework as they grow from child to youth.





Advertisement