Signing ceremony of major projects at the forum

China’s farthest offshore wind power project

China’s first smart offshore wind farm in Yancheng City

YANCHENG, CHINA - Media OutReach - 22 November 2023 - Offshore renewables play a pivotal role in the realm of renewable energy, and its development stands as one of the key paths to combat climate change, expedite energy transition, and ensure energy security. In recent years, the integrated development of offshore wind, offshore solar and marine energy has become a new trend, while advanced technologies and innovative models including offshore hydrogen production and energy island developing rapidly.Yancheng, situated on the eastern coast of China, has excellent offshore renewable energy resource, and is known as the "No.1 city of offshore renewables in China". As of 2022, Yancheng has 5.54 GW of offshore wind in Yancheng are 4.5 GW and 8.94 GW respectively, underscoring its huge potential in the near future. Furthermore, Yancheng attaches significant importance to international cooperation, and has already achieved a milestone by completing the first China-Europe offshore wind cooperation project in China. Yancheng maintains an open, welcoming stance and eagerly anticipates practical collaboration on offshore renewables with European countries and the rest of the world.On November 21, the 2023 China-Europe Forum on Offshore New Energy Development took place in Yancheng, Jiangsu. The forum, themed " Strengthen China-Europe cooperation on offshore renewables for a shared green future," the forum consists of the main forum on 21th morning including opening remarks, release and signing ceremony and keynote speeches, 6 sub-forums on 21th afternoon focusing on Offshore Wind and Solar, Energy Storage, Hydrogen, Building of a New Power Industry, Green Electricity & Renewables Certificate, and Zero-carbon Industrial Park respectively.The opening ceremony was attended by Ren Jingdong, Deputy Director of the National Energy Administration; Zhou Bin, Secretary of the Yancheng Municipal Committee of the CPC; Wang Bin, General Manager of Power Construction Corporation of China; Marjo Crompvoets, Consul General from the Consulate General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Shanghai; Lise Nordgaard, Consul General from the Consulate General of Norway in Shanghai; and Miguel Montoya, Vice Chairman of the China-EU Chamber of Commerce. Fu Cong, the Head of the Chinese Mission to the EU and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary, addressed the conference via video. Zhang Mingkang, Mayor of Yancheng, presided over the opening ceremony.After the opening ceremony, the forum released significant outcomes, including the "2023 Yancheng Declaration of the China-Europe Forum on Offshore New Energy Development," "Public Solicitation of Technical Solutions for Offshore Photovoltaics, Offshore Energy Islands, and High Proportion Application of New Energy," and the "Comparison Analysis and Cooperation Potential Study of Key Technologies and Industrial Chains of Floating Offshore Wind Power in China and Europe." Twenty-five major projects were signed, with a total amount reaching 29.48 billion yuan, injecting new impetus into the further advancement of technological innovation and industrial upgrading in offshore new energy and deepening pragmatic China-Europe cooperation.

