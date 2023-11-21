FutureCoal Chief Executive Michelle Manook

Kolkata, India - News Direct - 21 November 2023 - After 38 years the World Coal Association (WCA) will cease and usher in a new era under the transformative branding:Unveiling the new brand logo and identity at a dedicated press conference in Delhi, FutureCoal Chief Executive, Michelle Manook, said the change responded to a call from coal and coal allied sectors to modernise, and unite under a common purpose.The FutureCoal organisation will now open its doors representing major and strategic players across thecoal value chain. The organisation advocates for aninternational policy framework to support theof all coal producing and consuming nations and those nations and stakeholders which genuinely seek to support them.nt,” she said.The FutureCoal Global Alliance will embed this transformation through Sustainable Coal Stewardship (SCS). The SCS platform allows coal-based economies like India and China and like-minded nations, and corporations to form collaborations to advance a progressive and technology and solutions led international coal value chain industry.Ms Manook added thatMany coal producing and consuming nations, governments, industry and investors have signalled their intent to be officially associated with and join the FutureCoal global organisation.FutureCoal Chairman July Ndlovu said, “

Backgrounder

(1) What is FutureCoal?

The FutureCoal Global Alliance is the world’s only multi-lateral, neutral and progressive organisation representing the entire coal value chain which is dedicated to raising awareness on the significant total contribution of coal.

The Global Alliance educates on the critical resource coal and its immense and continued involvement in bettering the lives and livelihoods of our global community. The Alliance recognises that as an, we must serve to support both economic and environmental national and international ambitions.It opens up new avenues of collaboration and unites all coal and coal allied sector stakeholders representing thermal, metallurgical, renewable supply chains and coal innovation sectors with corporate members and national industry partners based in major coal economies and markets including Australia, Botswana, Brazil, Canada, China, Colombia, India, Indonesia, Japan, Mongolia, New Zealand, South Africa, Russia, United States, and Zimbabwe.It believes that coal, when used responsibly and sustainably, can contribute significantly to botheconomic growth and environmental sustainability.FutureCoal is underpinned by Sustainable Coal Stewardship.

(2) What is Sustainable Coal Stewardship?

Advertisement

Sustainable Coal Stewardship (SCS) provides a pathway which supports. Value is determined and measured inSCS describes an intent, approach and a broader definition of the abatement opportunities that the coal value chain has to modernise and transform their coal and allied businesses to meet and advance the needs of our global society.SCS does not prescribe what abatement opportunities should be adopted by any nation or company. Rather it supports the right to choose and establishment of a coal ecosystem which includes options of efficiency, process improvements, health and safety, emissions reduction including carbon abatement, waste management and recycling, land rehabilitation, technology advancement and innovation.Specifically, SCS comprises three components:Pre- combustion describes the abatement opportunities available to the upstream sector in the coal value chain. These include, but are not limited to, the adoption of efficient and innovative mining processes, practices and equipment including electrification, intelligent platforms, digitalisation, waste management, recycling, dust and water management, management of surface subsidence, land disturbance and rehabilitation, methane management, renewable power, efficient coal processing, washing and beneficiation practices.Combustion describes the range of efficiency technologies which when combined support power and heat utilities to abate and capture up to 99% of emissions.These include high-efficiency and low emissions (HELE) plants such as Ultra Super Critical (USC), Combined Heat and Power (CHP), electricity production from coal gasification (Integrated Gasification in Combined Cycle (IGCC), and co-firing coal with biomass.These technologies can also be combined with emission mitigation technologies such as lowering SOx emissions through Flue Gas Desulphurisation (FGD), particulate matter control (through Electrostatic precipitators or ESP and bag or ESP and bag filters), low NOx systems, and carbon capture storage and utilisation and storage (CCS/CCUS).These technologies also have broader industrial applications including steel and cement production and processing where cleaner technologies, reuse and recycling of by-products from the emission capture technologies also play an essential role, such as the reuse of CO2 for chemicals production and enhanced oil recovery.Beyond Combustion encapsulates a vision where future business opportunities expand further to transforming coal into new higher value products, such as Coal-to-Liquids (CTL), creating synthetic liquid hydrocarbons, hydrogen, methanol, and agri-chemicals most of which are being produced today. Coal and coal waste acting as a secondary resource for cementitious materials, including fly ash from power stations and slag from ironmaking blast furnaces which are valuable to the construction sector to replace cement. Critical minerals, essential for our digitised and electrified future, such as rare earth metals, which can be harvested from coal waste. Coal and waste recycling from the value chain which drives a responsible and transformative change in society, providing a source of advanced materials such as graphene and carbon fibre, while also meeting the most basic needs such as water filtration in developing regions suffering water scarcity. At the heart of Beyond Combustion is technology and innovation to provide solutions for a growing urbanised and modernised global society.

Contact Details

[email protected]

[email protected]

[email protected]

Christopher Demetriou+44 7739 438480Hazel Koen+27 83 473 5468FutureCoalHashtag: #FutureCoalGlobalAlliance

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Advertisement