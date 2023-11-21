Supercritical Fluid Extraction Technology Proved Hair Follicles Rejuvenation in 4 Weeks

BodyAid launches Ginger Anti-hair Loss Shampoo and Conditioner Products

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 November 2023 - One of the leading causes of hair loss is an oily scalp; excessive secretion makes the scalp greasy and blocks hair follicles, leading to hair loss. To solve this problem, BodyAid's recently launched Japanese-made "Ginger Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo" and "Protein Repair Conditioner." These products are produced using high-tech "fluid extraction technology" to retain the active ingredients of ginger, which can enhance hair follicle rejuvenation in four weeks.BodyAid ginger anti-hair loss shampoo uses ginger as the main ingredient, which can effectively solve the problem of hair loss and thinning hair. BodyAid uses advanced technology to extract fresh ginger grains to improve the growth environment of hair follicles, strengthen hair roots, promote blood circulation in the scalp, and cultivate healthy, strong, and thick hair.BodyAid ginger anti-hair loss shampoo has five precious nourishing ingredients (zingiber officinale extracts, platycladus orientalis extracts, zingiber officinale extracts, rehmaninnia chinensis extracts, ligustrum lucidum extracts, and glycyrrhiza uralensis extracts) to prevent hair loss and make hair thicker. BodyAid shampoo and conditioner products do not contain harmful ingredients and can effectively cleanse the scalp. People with fragile hair can also use it.BodyAid products use advanced supercritical fluid extraction technology at low temperatures and high pressures. This process retains ginger's active ingredients, promoting blood circulation in the scalp, reducing hair loss, and strengthening hair follicle and root growth.BodyAid conducted detailed research, and the results showed that more than 90% of users feel that their hair became thicker after using the products for four to five weeks. (*Report from Tenka Media Limited @4 Weekly Shampoo and Conditioner Survey 2022.9)BodyAid protein repair conditioner is specially designed for hair repair. It can allow protein and other nutrients to penetrate the hair, provide nutrients, deeply moisturize, and strengthen the hair. BodyAid Protein Repair Conditioner has three precious ingredients (hydrolyzed soy protein, hydrolyzed wheat protein, and cetyl alcohol) and eight additive-free ingredients, which can moisturize dull hair.Hashtag: #BodyAid #antihairlossshampoo #shampoo #hairconditioner #Proteinerepairconditioner #生薑防脫洗髮露 #蛋白修復護髮素 #防脫洗髮露 #防脫髮 #防脫洗髮 #護髮素 #洗頭水 #超臨界流體萃取技術 #逆轉毛囊

About BodyAid

BodyAid was established in 2018 and focuses on researching and developing diversified healthcare products. We are committed to creating high-quality personal hygiene products. Our essential concept is "health and hygiene. " To meet consumers' needs, we have launched various products, including skin care, hair care, and cleansing products.



Mega Combine Company Limited

Mega Combine is a market-oriented distributor and supplier that has 10 years of retail service experience. We have experienced teams, multiple channels resources and brand resources. For HongKong district, we have been operating with lots of renowned international brands eg. BodyAid, UNIX, Goat, BodyAid, etc. Different with traditional distributors, we build strong relationship with retail channels since we supply to them directly. Mega Combine always looks for good business partnership with both Brands and Channels, bringing more and more exciting products to consumers.

