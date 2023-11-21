

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - Media OutReach - 21 November 2023 - Appier , a leading software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to power digital marketing decision-making, has revealed the essential marketing objectives crucial for businesses navigating today's volatile global economic environment. The company has pioneered a comprehensive AI marketing assistant, designed to optimize efficiency across five critical domains. These include automated advertising material generation, seamless data integration for insights, streamlined customer journey planning, enhanced capture of interactive sales opportunities, and fortified conversational marketing strategies.Appier is dedicated to translating AI into tangible returns on investment through the power of software intelligence. Over the past four years, the company's product portfolio and market presence have seen continuous expansion, driving remarkable operational growth. With revenue growth surpassing fourfold in just five years, Appier remains at the forefront of innovation, leveraging generative AI's creative prowess and decision-making AI's capabilities to fortify its competitive edge.Amidst rising inflation, consumers are increasingly cautious in their spending choices. To capture consumer attention during this inflationary era, leveraging AI to enhance the digital advertising and marketing experience emerges as the key to success. Notably, generative AI currently holds a modest 3% share of the global digital marketing market. According to MarketResearch.biz, the adoption of generative AI in digital marketing could potentially reach a global market value of $19.5 billion by 2032, boasting an impressive average annual growth rate (CAGR) exceeding 29%. This underscores the significant growth potential of generative AI.Businesses that seize the opportunity to harness generative AI to boost productivity, coupled with the predictive power of AI to ensure a return on investment, can secure a competitive edge and bolster brand resilience.Appier also underscores the profound impact and emerging possibilities presented by generative AI. AI has ushered in a genuine computer era, propelling global enterprises beyond the realm of digital transformation and into an era powered by AI. The ascendancy of generative AI has not only revolutionized white-collar work but has also redefined the approach taken by marketers in crafting advertisements, shaping marketing content, and engaging in conversational commerce. Faced with this paradigm shift, businesses can embark on this journey by prioritizing relevant tasks, forming cross-functional teams, conducting small-scale trials, identifying models tailored to their organizations, and efficiently harnessing external resources. Beginning in the fields of advertising and marketing, they can optimize operational efficiency and extend the use of AI for broader business decision-making.Dr. Chih-han Yu, CEO, and Co-founder of Appier, shares this vision - "Appier consistently aligns with our clients, prioritizing a customer-centric ethos. Our team of domain experts spearheads innovative solutions, providing customers with the industry's most advanced AI technology, fortified by our proprietary technology and expanded services. We facilitate real-time data visualization, significantly reducing the time from data acquisition to actionable insights. This empowers our clients to develop cutting-edge AI models using their exclusive data, ultimately enhancing their brand's sustained competitiveness. Through the utilization of generative AI technology, we continuously elevate advertising and marketing outcomes, seamlessly integrating decision-making AI with domain expertise, effectively realizing our mission of 'Making AI easy by making software intelligent."Amid the ongoing economic volatility, Appier is actively creating a comprehensive AI marketing assistant for businesses. The primary goal is to enhance efficiency across five critical objectives:Digital advertising is a multifaceted domain that demands significant attention from marketers. It involves monitoring material performance, refreshing content, and creating seasonal visuals. Appier's marketing material generation instructions simplify this process using basic product images and audience profiles. Generative AI swiftly produces multiple sets of advertising materials that align with the audience and season. For instance, in the context of a food delivery app, Appier automates the creation of tailored advertising materials by considering business or product specifics, weather conditions, and audience interests. Real-time tracking enables the AI model to predict and generate similar materials, consistently enhancing advertising effectiveness.Unifying fragmented data across diverse marketing channels and swiftly extracting valuable insights has long posed a challenge for businesses and marketers. Appier's AI customer data platform offers a seamless solution by effortlessly consolidating data from various origins, encompassing online and offline sales data, user interactions across web and app marketing channels, and external system data. Once integrated, the platform creates a comprehensive 360-degree user profile, delivering clear insights into the user's journey at every interaction point. This real-time analysis allows for proactive exploration of potential customer needs.Appier's Co-pilot, driven by generative AI technology, takes the initiative to recommend customer journeys, streamlining work processes for marketers. To benefit from this feature, marketers simply need to outline their marketing needs, for example, "Assist in devising a new product promotion campaign, including step-by-step delivery of product details, features, and early bird offers." Generative AI can then promptly generate a user journey based on these guidelines, significantly reducing the time spent on the manual setup of each marketing stage. This in turn enables marketers to concentrate on the broader aspects of brand strategy planning.Each moment a customer engages with a website holds significant sales potential. Appier's AI models swiftly identify a customer's purchase intent and sensitivity to pricing, drawing insights from their collected user behavior data. Subsequently, it provides personalized product recommendations to streamline the purchasing process. For instance, when the system detects a price-sensitive customer, it may offer discounts to encourage them to finalize the purchase. On the other hand, for less price-sensitive customers, it can proactively suggest premium products or product bundles, thereby enhancing the average order value.Appier's conversational marketing platform operates in real-time, employing company-provided document data, including product specifics and FAQs, to educate AI models. This training results in contextually relevant dialogue content, ensuring more precise responses and elevating customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Appier's AI Click Optimization feature is tailored to segment-specific communication. It leverages analysis of past push notification records, user behavior, and preferences to target messages toward users with a higher likelihood of engagement. This not only saves businesses costs but also prevents the delivery of irrelevant messages to disinterested users.In the face of unpredictable economic conditions, Appier's harmonious blend of generative AI's creativity and decision-making AI's prowess plays a pivotal role in enabling brands to harness sales opportunities in various marketing scenarios. This, in turn, elevates the brand's distinctiveness, which holds particular significance in an uncertain economic climate.Hashtag: #Appier #GenerativeAI #marketing #artificialintelligence #martech

About Appier

Appier (TSE: 4180) is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company that uses artificial intelligence to power business decision-making. Founded in 2012 with a vision of democratizing AI, Appier now has 17 offices across APAC, Europe, and US, and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Visit www.appier.com for more information about Appier and its applications of generative AI.

