Barkhor Street, located in the old city of Lhasa, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region with Jokhang Temple at its center, has a history of more than 1,300 years.As a renowned cultural and historical scenic spot, it is often packed with tourists and Buddhists worshipping at the Jokhang Temple.Over the past few decades, locals have been working on the renovation of the ancient buildings. How to preserve the heritage and combine it with local culture has become an important issue."The oldest building in Barkhor Street is Jokhang Temple. The difficulty of conservation is that the buildings are ancient, so the renovation and repair need to be cautious," said Xiao Youming, deputy director of Bureau of Planning and Administration, Barkhor Old Town Management Committee, "There are still residents living in courtyards, so it is necessary to meet the daily needs of residents while protecting ancient buildings."Tourists flocked to various attractions in Lhasa to capture picturesque moments. On Barkhor Street in downtown Lhasa, visitors have been spotted taking photos in traditional clothing for keepsakes of their trip.Buddhists normally pray on white stones in the middle of the Barkhor Street. They feel comfortable on those smooth stones, according to Ci Cheng, party branch secretary of Barkhor Community of Barkhor Street in Lhasa.

