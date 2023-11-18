Advertisement

[email protected]

Saguenay, Quebec - Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2023 - First Phosphate Corp. (CSE: PHOS) (OTC Pink: FRSPF) (FSE: KD0) ("First Phosphate" or the "Company") applauds comments regarding the lithium iron phosphate ("LFP") battery supply chain in North America by Nobel Laureate, Stanley Whittingham, at the Benchmark Week 2023 conference held this week in Los Angeles, California.Benchmark Source reported that, "The US should work with Canada to build a regional supply chain for batteries and has 'everything it needs' to build cheaper lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells, Whittingham said. We have lithium in this country, we have iron in this country, we have phosphorus in this country and we clearly have lots of oxygen. So we have everything we need in North America to make LFP. That will involve the US working with Canada on the extraction of raw materials for batteries, he added."The full article by Benchmark Source can be found at:First Phosphate believes that Quebec igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is an untapped source of high purity phosphate which can potentially be mined and transformed into large quantities of purified phosphoric acid (PPA) to service North America's need for the production of LFP cathode active material to meet electrification targets.Research studies on Quebec igneous anorthosite can be found at:Details on First Phosphate's pilot plant for the purification of Quebec igneous anorthosite can be found at:Details on First Phosphate's assets in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec, can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/projects/prized-assets Details on First Phosphate's strategy for the creation of a fully integrated LFP battery supply chain in North America based on establishing an LFP battery valley in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean region of Quebec can be found at: https://firstphosphate.com/lfp-battery-strategy First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.Jérôme Cliche, VP, Business DevelopmentTel: +1 (514) 815-8799Investor Relations: [email protected] Media Relations: [email protected] Website: www.FirstPhosphate.com Twitter: https://twitter.com/FirstPhosphate LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/first-phosphate -30-Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "potential", "believe", "intend" or the negative of these terms and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements relating to: the Company's belief that Quebec igneous anorthosite phosphate rock is an untapped source of high purity phosphate which can potentially be mined and transformed into large quantities of purified phosphoric acid (PPA) to service North America's need for the production of LFP cathode active material to meet electrification targets.Forward-looking information in this press release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to integrate directly into the functions of certain major North American LFP Battery producers; the Company's ability to develop its land claims in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec; the Company ability to carry out its plans for the development of a LFP CAM manufacturing business in North America; and the Company possessing the ability to realize upon the potential agreements with governmental and other entities, potential the development of partnerships, relationships and customers, and the stated benefits thereof.These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to: the Company's inability to integrate directly into the functions of certain major North American LFP Battery producers; the Company's inability to develop its land claims in the region of Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean, Quebec; the Company inability to carry out its plans for the development of a LFP CAM manufacturing business in North America; and the Company's inability to realize upon the potential agreements with governmental and other entities, potential the development of partnerships, relationships, and customers, and the stated benefits thereof.Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About First Phosphate Corp.

First Phosphate is a mineral development company fully dedicated to extracting and purifying phosphate for the production of cathode active material for the LFP battery industry. First Phosphate is committed to producing at high purity level, in responsible manner and with low anticipated carbon footprint. First Phosphate plans to vertically integrate from mine source directly into the supply chains of major North American LFP battery producers that require battery grade LFP cathode active material emanating from a consistent and secure supply source. First Phosphate holds over 1,500 sq. km of royalty-free district-scale land claims in the Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean Region of Quebec, Canada that it is actively developing. First Phosphate properties consist of rare anorthosite igneous phosphate rock that generally yields high purity phosphate material devoid of high concentrations of harmful elements.

Advertisement