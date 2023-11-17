The group photo of Mr Paul Lam Ting-kwok, SC, SBS, JP, Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, the officiating guest and 34 winners of GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards 2023.

GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award- Supreme Honorable Winner

1.

Chiang Lai-yuen，JP

Chen Hsong Holdings Limited

GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award Winners

1.

Cheng Shuk Fong

Wing Yip International Limited

2.

Cheng Shuk Lai

Wing Yip International Limited

3.

Ching Mei Corona Cheung

3 Wells Watch Industries Ltd

4.

Irene Cheung

3D-Gold Jewellery (HK) Ltd

5.

Maggie Cheung

SA Project Limited

6.

Chhoa Peck Lim Bella

Sino Land Company Limited

7.

Chiang Mei Ling

Oi Ling Gallery

8.

Choi Kwan Li

D&G Technology Holding Company Limited

9.

Lisa Hooi

Golden Cosmetic & Beauty Limited

10.

Crystal Hui

Global Life Immigration (HK) Limited

11.

Diana Suk Ching Kong

Oscars Limousine Limited

12.

Tina Kwan

Farm House Catering (Holdings) Limited

13.

Lisa Lau

Ah Yat Albalone Princess (HK) Limited

14.

Judy Lau

Global Cosmetics (HK) Company Limited

15.

Angela Lee

The Skin Oracle

16.

Li Suet Ying

Unity Regal Group Company

17.

Dr Anessa Liu Huanming

MediLink Biotech (Hong Kong) Limited

18.

Ma Yu

Day Karkal Limited

19.

Hung Hung Virgina Ng

Abus Hardware (Hong Kong) Limited

20.

Rita Pang

See Change Education

21.

Gloria Slethaug

Greater Bay Airlines

22.

Tong Mo Ching

Giormani

23.

Kitty Wong Kit Yin

MCM International Company Limited

24.

Jiaxia Zhu

Shenzhen Pimo Technology Company Limited

GBA Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award in Family Business

1.

Minna Ng

Ajisen Hong Kong Limited

GBA Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur Award

1.

Corina Man Ngo Cheng

Simply Mask Limited

2.

Nim Ling Lam

Loverstarfish30

3.

Geneieve Yuen

DLT Global Immigration



GBA Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur Award

1.

Jessica Chan

AusCode Worldwide Limited

2.

Helen Chu

Heligear Engineering (HK) Consulting

3.

Kwan Mei Shui Michelle

Masterfire Internatinal Consulting

4.

Ng Nai Nar

Asia Cassava Resources Holdings Limited

5.

Vicky Wong

The Hong Kong Ballet Group



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 17 November 2023 -is co-organised by the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association and FM 104 Metro Finance, with primary sponsorship from the Bank of Singapore, and more than 40 support units, announcing the list of award winners today. Secretary for Justice of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Mr. Paul Lam Ting-kwok, SC, was invited to officiate and present the awards. A panel of expert judges and business leaders from all walks of life were on hand to witness the outstanding achievements and extraordinary leadership style of 34 female entrepreneurs from various backgrounds and industries. The 'winner was Ms. Chiang Lai Yuen, JP, Chairman and President of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited.The 'aims to recognise female entrepreneurs for their pioneering and innovative spirit as well as pay tribute to their contributions to industry along with the overall economic and societal development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The event organisers hope to create a stronger synergy through exchanges and interactions among business elites while promoting the expansion of industry and serving as a solid role model for the younger generation to encourage them to use their talents and jointly take part in the building of the Greater Bay Area.This year, more than 100 exceptional female entrepreneurs were nominated to compete in multiple award categories, including: Outstanding Women Entrepreneur, Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Award in Family Business, Outstanding Young Women Entrepreneur, and Outstanding Caring Women Entrepreneur, as well as the Supreme Honourable Winner. The professional judging panel comprised 16 top political and business figures from the commercial community, academia, public institutions and professional groups. They carefully selected candidates in five major categories: enterprise management and development, industry influence and achievement, contribution for the GBA development, environmental and social governance, plus personal reputation and recognition.Since its inception in 2018, thehas received more than 400 entries with approximately 150 business elites having won the award over the past five years. The winning female entrepreneurs this year are group founders or corporate executives working in multiple industries, including hotels and tourism, real estate, transportation and logistics, technology, environmental protection, food and entertainment, plus health care, education, finance, art and commerce, and others. As leaders in their respective industries, they have made extraordinary achievements that are well-deserved. (See the attached table for the list of winners)When establishing the Greater Bay Area Outstanding Women Entrepreneur Awards in 2018, the organiser adopted the slogan - "". In order to reflect the original intention of the group's founding, the organiser promoted the establishment of the Greater Bay Area Hong Kong Women Entrepreneurs Association by selecting the first award-winning female entrepreneurs in 2019, together with subsequent award-winning female entrepreneurs. Through various types of activities and workshops, the Association promotes interconnectivity among various industries throughout the region while expanding cooperation between Guangdong, Hong Kong and Macao. During the epidemic, they organised a number of charity services to benefit society., said - "Together with leaders and elite individuals from all walks of life here today, I am delighted to witness the exceptional achievements and leadership style of the outstanding female entrepreneurs in the Greater Bay Area. The rule of law is the best environment in which to thrive and the high-quality development of the Greater Bay Area is inseparable from the rule of law along with a stable, fair, transparent and predictable business playing field. Under one country, two systems, Hong Kong's rule of law and independent judiciary have been widely recognised and respected by the international community, providing entrepreneurs with a fair, free and open business environment in which to operate. This will continue to bring future opportunities to enterprises in Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.the main support institution, also served as an award guest. She said - "Today's award winners have injected power into the business world through their unremitting efforts, innovative thinking and unwavering perseverance, and have demonstrated an exemplary role as female entrepreneurs. Their spirit and outstanding abilities not only create prosperity for society, but also bring far-reaching enlightenment and encouragement to everyone. I firmly believe that entrepreneurship is their first big step towards success, and as their businesses mature and their incomes rise, they will gradually change from merely business "creators", and eventually transform into "value-added" and "progressive" entrepreneurial status while they continue to shine in their respective fields and professions.", said - "This year's event is being held against the backdrop of the post global pandemic, customs clearance developments between China and Hong Kong, and a return to social normalcy. The number of participants in this year's event was the highest ever and the response was overwhelming. On behalf of myself and the event organisers we send our sincere congratulations and admiration to all the winners, and hope that they will continue to display their leadership style that combines strength and flexibility, working together for a brighter future of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. Metro Finance will also continue to rely on its own unique advantages in cross-media platforms to help each award winner increase their visibility in the Bay Area, while expanding their business networks, and providing listeners with more Greater Bay Area information. ", said- "The construction of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area is key part of the country's 14th Five-Year Plan and will undoubtedly bring unprecedented benefits to all walks of life throughout the region with greater development opportunities. Hong Kong will also continue to leverage its advantages as an international financial hub and play an important role in connecting mainland China to the world in the development of the Greater Bay Area. The Hong Kong Federation of Small and Medium Enterprises will also continue to actively promote various projects and plans to assist the development of Hong Kong's small and medium-sized enterprises, while also bringing together entrepreneurs from different industries to establish a collaborative platform to promote mutual exchanges of business experiences and insights. We will strive to contribute to the economic, societal, and developmental success of the Greater Bay area by making greater contributions toward talent cultivation. "

About the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association

Since its establishment in 1996, the Hong Kong Small and Medium Enterprises Association has been committed to uniting industry firms while striving for a more favourable overall business environment, and enhancing the competitiveness of small and medium-sized businesses. The Federation has always attached great importance to business development and hopes to become a bridge between the government, business sectors and various political groups. By strengthening communication and business connections, we want to help the SAR government effectively implement policies, and thereby promote economic development that will improve people's livelihoods.



About FM 104 Metro Finance

Metro Financial Channel is a radio channel operated by Metro Broadcasting Co., Ltd., providing listeners with global financial information. We are the world's first 24-hour Cantonese financial radio broadcaster aiming to provide important, accurate and real-time information about global financial markets to listeners in Hong Kong and around the world.

