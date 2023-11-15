Asian investors anticipate promising opportunities in the London commercial property market

Gerald Chan (centre), the UK Director of Panda Residential, was presented the winner of ‘Property Agency/Consultancy London’

Advertisement

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - Media OutReach - 15 November 2023 - Panda Residential is proud to announce that it has been recognised as the winner of the 'at the esteemed International Property Awards 2023. This award serves as a testament to the exceptional service, dedication, and commitment of the entire team at Panda Residential.The International Property Awards represent the pinnacle of excellence in the real estate industry, honouring agencies that demonstrate outstanding performance and unparalleled professionalism. Winning this prestigious accolade showcases Panda Residential's unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality service and excellence in the real estate sector.Gerald Chan, the UK Director of Panda Residential, expressed his excitement and pride at this recognition, saying, "We are truly honoured to be acknowledged as the Award Winner of ‘Property Agency/Consultancy London’ at the UK Property Awards. This award marks an important milestone for us but also motivates us to continue pushing boundaries and setting new benchmarks in the industry. "Chan added that Panda Residential is highly recognised in the industry for its focus on. "Asian investors are rushing to seize the hidden gems," he explained, as the downturn in the London property market has created a moment of desperation for some property owners in the UK. However, overseas investors often lack firsthand information about these opportunities. Panda Residential fills this market gap by liaising with our Asian high-net-worth investors and local property sellers, covering a range of properties, including commercial buildings, mixed-use commercial properties, hotels, service apartments, and student studios.By embracing great investment opportunities, Chan also disclosed that Panda Residential is raising as much asin the APAC region to allocate funds into the UK commercial property market. "We will be more specific and patient in targeting opportunities in London, where I believe there are potential distressed sales opportunities ahead," he said.Hashtag: #property #commercialproperty #residentialproperty #propertyawards #internationalpropertyawards

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Panda Residential

Since its establishment in 2016, Panda Residential has been dedicated to providing exceptional real estate services that encompass property buying, selling, letting, management, and investing. Today, we proudly represent Asian and Hong Kong high-net-worth investors and family offices in the London real estate industry, managing a portfolio of over £450 million in assets. Throughout the years, we have successfully facilitated over 200 transactions, with a cumulative value exceeding £250 million for our valued clients.

Advertisement