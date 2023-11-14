New set up sees the appointment of Japan market head in Singapore to better serve client needs

Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - WRISE Group today announced the appointment of Shigehiro Suzuki as the Market Head of Japan, who will lead a team in the Singapore office providing wealth management services to WRISE's Japanese clients to tap on Japan's economic recovery.According to a recent Nikkei survey , companies in Japan are set to increase overseas investment by 22.6%, marking the third consecutive year of double-digit growth. This increase presents WRISE with a valuable opportunity to capitalise on Japanese capital influx into other markets, including Singapore."Japan is on a solid path to domestic recovery and Japanese investors are important clients to us," said Derrick Tan, Chairman, WRISE Group. "We are primed to serve their needs with our new Japan market desk to provide wealth management services for high- and ultra-high-net-worth individuals and families, with offerings that include personalised asset management strategies and estate planning.""As Japan aims at reasserting its presence in the global economy, we expect a significant rise in the number of ultra-rich Japanese looking to diversify their Asian portfolios. The establishment of our Japan market desk will allow us to bring our vast investment management expertise to clients keen on growing their investments in Singapore and the region," said Shigehiro.Shigehiro brings to WRISE over 20 years of experience in the financial and accounting industry. Prior to joining WRISE, he worked in senior wealth management and investment banking positions at international financial institutions such as Bank of Singapore and Credit Suisse. He was also previously with Grant Thornton Taiyo ASG (Japan) as a Certified Public Accountant.The appointment of Shigehiro is aligned with WRISE Group's human capital expansion of its senior management pool to strategically strengthen core business fundamentals. The move also saw the recent addition of Helen Lam as the new Group Chief Operating Officer and Gaven Koh as Group Head of Risk & Compliance in October 2023.WRISE's growth in the Asian market will also see the setup of an upcoming corporate services office in Japan, dedicated to serving the needs of Asian UHNW clients interested in establishing their presence in Japan.Hashtag: #WRISEGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About WRISE

WRISE is a leading independent multi-family office gateway that simplifies the complexity of legacy financial structure. Its proprietary wealth management tool, TREX, provides clients with complete control and transparency over their total wealth, and the ability to create their own family office with real-time access to expert advice and tailored solutions within a vast ecosystem of top global private banks, investment banks, fund managers, brokers, and others.



With a fast-growing team of approximately 90 professionals worldwide, WRISE Group of Companies include WRISE Wealth Management (Singapore), WeWrise Services, and Voo Technologies and affiliated companies WRISE Wealth Management (Hong Kong), WRISE Wealth Management (Middle East).



Advertisement