Calling families and kids interested in Singaporean food and culture

OCBC Cycle Fun Space

Date：

18 – 19 November 2023

Time：

12 noon to 10 pm

Location：

Singapore Festival 2023



Central Market, Ground Floor



OCBC Booth & OCBC Cycle Fun Space



Register：

https://events.singaporeglobalnetwork.gov.sg/singapore-festival-hong-kong-2023-kjxhf



HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 14 November 2023 - OCBC Bank (Hong Kong) Limited ("OCBC Hong Kong") presents OCBC Cycle Fun Space at Singapore Festival 2023 on 18-19 November 2023 at Central Market, joining hand with our trusted partner The Singapore Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong.As a Bank that advocates Singaporean culture and sustainable and healthy lifestyle, OCBC Hong Kong invites families and kids to participate in some exciting activities including Singapore traditional games, 'SG-HK' virtual bike challenge and balance bike experience. On top, anyone who pre-registers for Singapore Festival 2023 can get freebies at the on-site reception counter, and participate in activities such as face painting, balloon twister and others for free!OCBC Cycle is an annual mass participation cycling game event organised by OCBC Group in Singapore attracting more than 9,000 passionate cyclists every year. It aims to be a safe cycling platform for riders across all cycling proficiencies. OCBC Hong Kong brings the Group's passion for cycling to the local community, solidifying its "One Group" approach.Save the date and see you there!Hashtag: #OCBCHongKong

About OCBC

OCBC is the longest established Singapore bank, formed in 1932 from the merger of three local banks, the oldest of which was founded in 1912. It is one of the world's most highly-rated banks, with Aa1 by Moody's and AA- by both Fitch and S&P. Recognised for its financial strength and stability, OCBC is consistently ranked among the World's Top 50 Safest Banks by Global Finance and has been named Best Managed Bank in Singapore by The Asian Banker.



OCBC is the second largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets. The Group offers a broad array of commercial banking, specialist financial and wealth management services, ranging from consumer, corporate, investment, private and transaction banking to treasury, insurance, asset management and stockbroking services.



OCBC's private banking services are provided by its wholly-owned subsidiary Bank of Singapore, which operates on a unique open-architecture product platform to source for the best-in-class products to meet its clients' goals. Its insurance subsidiary, Great Eastern Holdings, is the oldest and most established life insurance group in Singapore and Malaysia. Its asset management subsidiary, Lion Global Investors, is one of the leading asset management companies in Southeast Asia.



The Group's key markets are Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia and Greater China. It has more than 410 branches and representative offices in 19 countries and regions.



For more information, please visit www.ocbc.com.hk to learn more about OCBC Hong Kong.



