Embracing the Hakka Grand Gathering, Building a Vision of Peace Together

Advertisement

Advertisement

LONGNAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 12 November 2023 - The sound of Hakka resonates across five continents, and the affection for our hometown extends to every corner of the world. From November 7th to 9th, the 32nd World Hakka Conference was held in Longnan, Jiangxi. More than 2,500 guests, including representatives from over 200 Hakka associations and communities worldwide, as well as renowned entrepreneurs, gathered here to celebrate this grand event.During the opening ceremony held on the evening of the 7th, performers vividly portrayed the evolution of the Hakka people's journey back home, the cradle of the Hakka culture, and the flourishing era of the Hakka community through staged singing, creative dances, multimedia performances, and more. The performances showcased the outstanding qualities, fine traditions, rich cultural connotations, and unique charm of the Hakka people.Prior to the Hakka Conference, the 5th General Assembly of the Global Hakka Chongzheng Association (referred to as "Global Association") was held in Shenzhen, bringing together Hakka representatives from around the world to reminisce about their hometown and carry forward the glory of the Hakka heritage.As the organizer of both events, the Global Association has always been committed to uniting Hakka people worldwide, including those from Taiwan, to promote Hakka history and culture and facilitate peace across the Taiwan Strait.In recent years, the Global Association has endeavored to maintain strong bonds among Hakka compatriots and work tirelessly to safeguard the vital interests of the Hakka community in Taiwan. These efforts have garnered extensive support and praise from Hakka associations worldwide.Hashtag: #GlobalHakkaChongzhengFederation

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.