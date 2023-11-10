Performance of Han Opera "Reed Marshland" against the backdrop of suspended monorail at Optics Valley

Performance of Han Opera "A Romance from the Closet" against the backdrop of Yellow Crane Tower

Photo: Chen Liang

WUHAN, CHINA - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - In Wuhan, there is an ancient and vibrant representative "local opera". Its existence has laid the foundation for the formation and development of China's quintessential art form, Peking Opera. It's called "Hanju" or Han Opera. The small yet impactful stage brings forth the essence of the city, showcasing its beauty and vitality through splendid performances, enchanting music, graceful movements, and captivating lyrics and acts. This cultural heritage continues to be passed down in Wuhan.Hashtag: #WuhanInternationalCommunicationsCenter

