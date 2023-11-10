Advertisement

MILAN, ITALY - Media OutReach - 10 November 2023 - On November 8th at 1:40 PM (8:40 PM Beijing time), during the "EVTEKER, Never be defined" press conference in Milan, a new electric motorcycle brand called EVTEKER officially unveiled its mysterious veil at the ECIMA exhibition. The brand introduced three highly anticipated new models during the event: Pioneer, Explorer, and Skylark. EVTEKER adheres to the core concept of "accessible technology," continuously focusing on user experiences and needs. All products are equipped with standard features such as TC (Traction Control) and ABS (Anti-lock Braking System), prioritizing user safety in product design. The brand is dedicated to providing electric motorcycles that are user-friendly, enjoyable to ride, and aesthetically pleasing. The newly unveiled models embody this guiding principle.As a new Chinese brand, EVTEKER combines exceptional German craftsmanship and exquisite product architecture design with leading Chinese new energy technologies, creating a unique brand identity. This combination not only ensures excellent performance and outstanding quality for EVTEKER electric motorcycles but also establishes the brand as professional, knowledgeable about electric motorcycles, and committed to fulfilling its mission. EVTEKER aims to elevate electric motorcycles to new heights, offering a fresh riding experience that combines high quality, high performance, and advanced technology.EVTEKER boasts the nation's first D² intelligent collaborative platform, increasing power density by 30% within the same volume for electric motors. The torque performance is enhanced by 30% compared to traditional motors, and the high-efficiency range surpasses that of conventional electric motorcycles by twofold while reducing heat generation by 50% and achieving 15% energy savings. The innovation of the super hub motor reduces energy consumption by 30%, resulting in significant improvements in performance, stability, and range for EVTEKER electric motorcycles. Additionally, EVTEKER's independently developed M² intelligent vehicle control system encompasses features such as 360° panoramic safety warnings, real-time tire condition monitoring, electronic fence technology, TBOX/OTA smart connectivity, and a vehicle management app. These functions provide comprehensive protection and assurance for drivers. The synergy between these two systems offers an unparalleled and exhilarating experience for riders.EVTEKER's three flagship products are undoubtedly outstanding performers in high-performance electric motorcycles. Pioneer is a versatile, high-energy adventure sports ADV model equipped with the latest power system. It emphasizes multi-scenario and multi-functional features, allowing drivers to feel the exhilaration of their soul soaring with every acceleration. Explorer is an off-road motorcycle with limitless possibilities and a wild spirit. Its full-size design provides enhanced stability and excellent riding control. With a peak power of 22.5 kW and a brand-new 96V power system, it boasts an enormous torque of 520 N·m, delivering exceptional explosive power. This model is also equipped with off-road electric motorcycle features such as tire drift settings, enabling effortless transitions between racetracks, highways, and unpaved roads for an exhilarating ride. Skylark is a premium sports scooter that offers extraordinary power and an exceptional riding experience. Designed for urban cruising, it competes with 125 cc petrol motorcycles but delivers a power response equivalent to a 300 cc motorcycle, surpassing expectations in performance and experience. EVTEKER consistently adheres to offering exceptional performance and quality at an affordable price, creating a unique riding experience for motorcycle enthusiasts.However, it seems that EVTEKER encountered some difficulties during the execution of the Milan press conference. It was reported that two highly anticipated new electric motorcycle models, "Explorer" and "Skylark," were stolen while being transported to the exhibition. Fortunately, the "Pioneer" model arrived safely and was displayed as scheduled at the exhibition. This incident not only piqued public curiosity but also heightened anticipation for their new motorcycles.EVTEKER upholds the principles of user-centricity and continuous innovation. Its integrated supply chain in manufacturing and management ensures product quality and stability. The EVTEKER team's professionalism, dedication, and courage have laid a solid foundation for the brand's growth. People look forward to EVTEKER's future outstanding performance and believe in the brand's slogan: "EVTEKER, Never be defined."Hashtag: #EVTEKER

