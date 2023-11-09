10 million trees are expected to be planted in 10 years to realize forest restoration.

Sunfun Info Launches “KOFO” App To save the Earth together by “Focus” with the subsidiaries, Daiken Bio., and Australian Firefighters.

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Hailing from Taiwan, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd., (Stock Code: 5278) the company primarily known for its cloud-based dating service “iPair” and its foray into the biomedical industry with the establishment of “Daiken Bio.,” has expanded its horizons once again. This time, it has ventured into the field of environmental sustainability by launching the tool-based app, “KOFO”. Focusing on the core concept of tree planting upon user downloads, “KOFO” echoes and implements the goal of achieving global net-zero carbon emissions and restoring forest resources. “KOFO” invites users to stay focused on the present while participating in forest restoration. KOFO joins forces with global non-profit organizations such as Eden Reforestation Projects, Trees for the Future, Plant For the Planet to plant trees. Additionally, it sponsors Carbon Positive Australia and One Tree Planted, as well as supports Koala Conservation Australia, an organization dedicated to koala conservation.The profound impact of climate change on the planet and the crucial link between forests and climate change are evident. Prior to the launch of the “KOFO” app, it had already taken the lead by planting over 30,000 trees for Earth’s benefit. It is expected to reach the goal of planting tens of millions of trees within the next 10 years. Furthermore, “KOFO” will focus on the conservation of endangered wildlife species and promote the sustainable development of the global ecosystem.Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.’s CEO, Calvin, Chia-Ming Chang, drew inspiration from the book “Six Degrees”, recognizing the pivotal role forests play in climate change and firmly believes that sustainability is not only a slogan. “The birth of ‘KOFO’ embodies our vision, aiming to encourage consumers to ‘Stay Focused, then Save the Earth’ together.”The green app “KOFO” hopes to make a difference by calling on the world to plant trees for the Earth’s benefit. At the press conference for the launch of “KOFO” app, Australian firefighters, and the representative of the state of Queensland, Australia, stationed in Taiwan, Patrick Hafenstein, were also invited to endorse the cause. “Australia is one of the countries suffering from extreme climate change. Therefore, we are greatly excited about the launch of the “KOFO” app and look forward to the positive impact it will bring to the ecological environment. We are eager to participate in reforestation efforts and sustainable development.”Hashtag: #SunfunInfo #koalaforest #kofo #australia

About Sunfun Info Co., Ltd.

Founded in 2002, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. mainly develops online dating services, its products include the iPair Live Dating App, SweetRing Wedding Dating App, weTouch Fashion Dating, and many other Apps, and the iPair website, Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. was listed on the counter in 2013, and the current product market is locked in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the U.S., Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and other countries, and the market for Sunfun Info Co., Ltd. 's products have continued to grow. In 2018, adhering to the original intention of taking care of their health and that of their families, they founded Daiken Bio., which is committed to researching and developing safe, secure, and effective health food products, with high quality and good reputation. In 2022, Daiken Bio. received 7 international gold awards from the World Quality Assessment.

About "KOFO" App

KOFO is a gaming tool App that helps you to focus with a special tomato clock experience! KOFO will plant a real tree on Earth when users first download it. Users can set their focus time in the app to accomplish their goals and plant virtual trees on the phone at the same time. This allows users to focus on their work, study, or sports while planting trees in KOFO's virtual forest, symbolizing their commitment and dedication to the protection of nature. Use the KOFO App to make your focus more valuable and continue to add more greenery to the world through focusing, so let's "Stay Focused, then Save the Earth" now.



Download KOFO Here: https://koalaforest.org/



