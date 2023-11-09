Receives Best Retail Broker award at SIAS Investors' Choice Awards Dinner

Finalist for the Singapore Fintech Festival Global Fintech Awards

Industry Chain - Helps investors gain an intuitive and comprehensive understanding of upstream and downstream industries by mapping the industrial chains of HK stocks, US stocks, and A-shares with its knowledge mapping algorithm. Institutional Tracker - Investors can see their favourite institutions such as Berkshire, Soros, or Ark Investment, as well as the stocks that these institutions are holding. This allows them to mimic the movements of the trading strategies of these institutions. Advanced Stock Screener - Contains more than 100 advanced stock screening indicators, making it the most comprehensive stock screener on the market with low latency and real-time calculations. Patented charting tools - With 38 drawing tools and more than 60 technical indicators, as well as real-time data, users can draw lines and shapes on charts, facilitating price movement analysis, pattern recognition, and identification of potential market opportunities from the convenience of their mobile devices — anytime and anywhere.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore") is pleased to be named the Best Retail Broker in Singapore by the Securities Investors Association (Singapore)("SIAS") .Mr Gavin Chia, CEO of Moomoo Singapore, received the award from Guest of Honour, Ms. Grace Fu, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment, at the SIAS Investors' Choice Awards Dinner on Wednesday, 8 November 2023.Moomoo Singapore was selected as the winner following research commissioned by SIAS and conducted by Singapore Management University and global financial services market research firm Investment Trends."We are delighted to be named the Best Retail Broker in Singapore. This award is testament to our hard work in delivering the best investment platform and investing experience for our clients," Chia said."Our user base now stands at more than 800,000 strong, or 1 in 4 Singapore residents. But we are not resting on our laurels. We will continue to work hard to serve you well," he added.In addition, Moomoo Singapore has been named as a finalist in the Thematic Artificial Intelligence category for the Singapore Fintech Festival (SFF) Global Fintech Awards 2023.Organised by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Singapore FinTech Association (SFA), the prestigious Awards seek to recognise innovative Fintech solutions by corporates and individuals that have been instrumental in transforming Fintech industry practices and spearheading the use of new technologies in creating new growth opportunities, promoting financial inclusion and enhancing the delivery of financial services."We are proud to be a finalist for the SFF Global Fintech Awards. As a digitalized investment platform, technology is at the core of everything we do. We firmly believe in the power of technology to transform the investment landscape and empower our users to achieve financial resilience," Chia said."Our easy-to-use tech features are designed to help the everyday investor trade and make more informed investment decisions. We will continue to enhance and add new features to help our users navigate what can be a difficult investment journey," he added.As a next-generation digital brokerage, Moomoo Singapore recognises the importance of providing retail investors with access to the same information that was once only available to high net-worth individuals and institutional investors.Today, moomoo offers a whole range of tech features on its platform. They include:"Our objective is to empower the everyday man and woman with the necessary tools and resources to attain financial independence. By disrupting the traditional investment industry with high-end technology and offering retail investors accessibility, Moomoo Singapore is bridging the gap between investors, companies and institutions," added Mr Chia.Hashtag: #MoomooSingapore

About Moomoo Financial Singapore

Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. ("Moomoo Singapore") is an advanced financial technology company transforming the investing experience by offering a digitalised brokerage and wealth management platform – Moomoo. Moomoo enhances the user experience with market data, news, and powerful analytical tools. Moomoo also embeds an unique digitalised investment community to connect all users, investors, companies, analysts, media and key opinion leaders.



In Singapore, Moomoo Financial Singapore Pte. Ltd. (www.moomoo.com/sg) offers investment products for trading via the Moomoo platform, and it is a capital markets services licence holder regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (Licence No. CMS101000). In June 2022, Moomoo



