Free public event to feature Black Friday holiday gifting deals and inspiration, holiday-themed activities including a skating rink.

Date:

20 to 24 November 2023 (Mon-Fri)

Time:

2pm – 10pm (*Last entry at 9pm)

Venue:

Suntec City Level 1, outside H&M (Esplanade MRT Exit A)



Get Ready for the Holiday

New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible items fulfilled by Amazon SG on Amazon.sg and access to millions of products on Amazon International Store on Amazon.sg with free international delivery with no minimum spending. Prime members can also enjoy unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more. Set up personalized deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Black Friday event page on the Amazon app between now and Black Friday to create deal alerts. Once Black Friday arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 November 2023 - (NASDAQ: AMZN) – In celebration of Black Friday and the upcoming holiday season, Amazon Singapore will spread the joy with a special Holiday Market event taking place from 20 to 24 November at Suntec City Level 1, outside H&M. At the Amazon.sg Holiday Market, visitors can experience the festive vibes and find inspiration for their holiday shopping with their loved ones. With Instagram-worthy displays across four showcase zones, guests can discover an incredible array of authentic products and exciting deals which Amazon Singapore will offer during its Black Friday sales from 20 to 27 November.The Amazon.sg Holiday Market event is free for all members of the public, who simply need to flash their Amazon.sg App at the entrance to enter.A special feature of the Amazon.sg Holiday Market is the unique Amazon.sg skating rink, which will allow visitors to skate around the “ice” rink for a limited time. Visitors simply need to complete their activity card at the event to participate, with skating socks and shoes provided.The event will also feature interactive activities such as a holiday window-shopping game, whereby visitors will be challenged to scan the prices of items on display to hit a value of $500.There will also be treasure hunt and word-based challenges, such as looking for hidden mistletoes with letters around the market to figure out what it spells, and counting the number of times the Amazon.sg logo appears on the display screen.After completing the activities, guests will receive a special holiday gift from Amazon Singapore, which includes limited edition holiday-themed swags as well as snacks from Amazon Fresh.The Amazon.sg Holiday Market event coincides with Amazon Singapore’s week-long Black Friday sale event from 20 to 27 November, featuring thousands of amazing deals, with deep discounts on top products from local and international brands available at amazon.sg/blackfriday While shopping on Amazon.sg for holiday gifts or everyday essentials, customers can directly champion causes they care about by browsing through wishlists curated with essential needs from 16 NPOs in Singapore through the Amazon x Shop for Good wishlist initiative Learn how to best prepare for Black Friday to maximise your savings:Amazon works hard to provide customers with a great and safe shopping experience. Amazon has zero tolerance for fraud of any kind and invests significant resources to protect its store and customers from bad actors, such as scammers who pretend to be a company like Amazon and reach out to try to get access to sensitive information. Customers can shop with peace of mind knowing Amazon stands behind the products sold in our stores, whether it is sold by Amazon or an independent small business, where we ensure that customers are covered with the A-to-Z Guarantee. This protection applies to products purchased in our stores worldwide. In the unlikely event that customers experience issues with timely delivery or condition of their purchase, we will, where the customer is eligible, make it right by refunding or replacing it. Learn more at amazon.sg/help and our A-to-Z Guarantee help page.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #Amazonsg #BlackFriday #AmazonsgHolidayMarket

About Amazon

Amazon is guided by four principles: customer obsession rather than competitor focus, passion for invention, commitment to operational excellence, and long-term thinking. Customer reviews, personalized recommendations, Prime, Fulfillment by Amazon, AWS, and Kindle are some of the products and services pioneered by Amazon. For more information, visit Amazon.sg.



