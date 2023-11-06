Backbase ENGAGE 2023 showcases banking success stories and insights from Techcombank, BDO Unibank, HDFC Bank, HDBank, Chinabank, and more.

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - Backbase , the global leader in the Engagement Banking Platform, invites you to Backbase ENGAGE Asia 2023 . This flagship annual conference will take place at the Carlton Hotel Sukhumvit in Bangkok on November 8, 2023.ENGAGE, Backbase's renowned annual conference, is making its regional debut in Asia. Collaborating with industry leaders, partners, and customers, including McKinsey and fintech influencer Chris Skinner, Backbase is dedicated to inspiring banks to embrace the "Big Shift." This transformation marks the move from Traditional to Engagement Banking, emphasizing customer-centricity, multi-channel interaction, and personalized products and services, among other key aspects. The conference will tackle multifaceted challenges to assist banking leaders in recalibrating their 2024 banking transformation strategies.The event focuses on the progressive modernization of banking systems, placing the customer experience at the center of the redesign process. Banks will learn to simplify and accelerate delivery by progressively modernizing specific customer journeys. This focused approach allows banks to swiftly deliver visible value while staying grounded in their priorities. At ENGAGE, Backbase experts will demonstrate the construction of a composable architecture, journey by journey, streamlining complexity. This progressive method results in faster project implementation and cost savings, enhancing banks' agility and competitiveness over time.This focus on modernization is particularly relevant given recent findings from the latest IDC InfoBrief commissioned by Backbase . The report reveals that digital transformation in Asia hasn't progressed as expected, with 70% of projects falling short of success . Even among the successful projects, 50% underperform, and 25% fail to yield a return on investment."The banking sector is riding the wave of digital transformation, where innovation meets tradition to reshape the future of finance. The momentum in this transformation is palpable, as financial institutions across the region embrace cutting-edge technologies, redefining the way they connect with customers, streamline operations, and drive economic growth. The digital revolution in Asian banking is not just a trend; it's a powerful force that is propelling the industry into an exciting and transformative journey,” sharedENGAGE Asia features a captivating lineup of topics, including fresh IDC primary research covering seven Asian countries and success stories from leading banks like BDO Unibank, Techcombank, and HDFC Bank. The conference gathers an expert panel of banking leaders, including CXOs from HDBank, Chinabank, as well as a PwC partner, to explore their approaches to modernizing customer journeys. Backbase CXOs and Product Directors will unveil tailored solutions, roadmaps, and demos designed for the Asian banking landscape. McKinsey, Backbase's founder and CEO Jouk Pleiter, and fintech influencer Chris Skinner will provide global perspectives and insights. This curated program aims to equip and empower banking executives with actionable strategies and insights to navigate the dynamic digital banking landscape in Asia."Asia is a dynamic market with many leading banks adopting the Engagement Banking Platform to prioritize customer-centricity,” said. “We anticipate over 100 senior banking executives from seven Asian countries joining ENGAGE Asia in Bangkok."Alongside the CEO and Founder, Backbase’s Chief Product Officer, Karan Oberoi, Chief Technology Officer, Thomas Fuss, and the respective Product Directors for the retail, banking, and wealth lines of business will be at ENGAGE Asia to meet and engage in personalized discussions with banking leaders on their specific needs, expectations, challenges, and aspirations.To find out more and register for Backbase ENGAGE Asia 2023, please visit the ENGAGE Asia 2023 website Hashtag: #ENGAGEAsia, #Backbase, #digitalbanking, #engagementbanking, #retailbanking, #omnichannelbanking

Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.



Backbase created the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform – a unified platform with the customer at the center, empowering banks to accelerate their digital transformation. From customer onboarding, to servicing, loyalty, and loan origination, our single platform — open and frictionless, with ready-to-go apps — improves every aspect of the customer experience. Built from the ground up with the customer at the heart, our Engagement Banking Platform easily plugs into existing core banking systems and comes pre-integrated with the latest fintechs so financial institutions can innovate at scale.



Industry analysts Gartner, Omdia, and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership position. Over 120 financial institutions around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform. In APAC, the customers we serve include ABBANK, BDO Unibank, Bank of the Philippine Islands, EastWest Bank, HDFC, JudoBank, OCB, Techcombank, TPBank, and UBank.



Backbase is a privately funded fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Singapore (APAC HQ), Atlanta (Americas HQ), and operations in Australia, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam, Latin America, and the UK.







