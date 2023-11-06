Advertisement

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 6 November 2023 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, is present at the 6th China International lmport Expo (CIIE) today, with its Booth at No.A3-02, Hall 8.2, Service Trade Zone, NECC Shanghai., said: "We're tremendously proud to be here in Shanghai at CIIE again this year as we mark the 30th anniversary of our firm's Greater China operations. China is one of the most important markets both within the region and globally for our business. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage the strength of our Cushman & Wakefield platform locally, regionally and globally to continue to drive exceptional value for our clients in China."said: "As a leading global real estate advisory and agency services provider that delivers exceptional value for occupiers and investors, we are delighted to participate at CIIE again this year. We will leverage the CIIE platform to enhance our collaboration and achieve mutually beneficial outcomes with local governments, corporate clients, and business partners in China, and to help drive sustainable development in our industry."At CIIE 2023, Cushman & Wakefield kicked off its newcampaign, together with Cushman & Wakefield Vanke Service. Through more than 20 events in the next few days, Cushman & Wakefield will launch topical research reports and organize panel discussions covering specific topics such as low carbon development, international consumption cities, ESG evaluation systems, C-REITs, SOE transformation, and cold chain logistics. These activities will provide great opportunities to help drive sustainable development in the commercial real estate industry.On November 7, Cushman & Wakefield will launch its annual THINK-IN report titled. The new Asia Pacific research reportwill also be released at the CIIE main stage on the same day. This report is a collaboration between the firm's Greater China research team and Asia Pacific Sustainability team. The report launch will be covered live by CCTV.Please visit our dedicated CIIE minisite for full event and activity information at the Cushman & Wakefield booth at CIIE.Please click here to download the photos.

About Cushman & Wakefield

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE: CWK) is a leading global commercial real estate services firm for property owners and occupiers with approximately 52,000 employees in approximately 400 offices and 60 countries. In Greater China, a network of 23 offices serves local markets across the region. In 2022, the firm reported global revenue of US$10.1 billion across its core services of valuation, consulting, project & development services, capital markets, project & occupier services, industrial & logistics, retail and others. It also receives numerous industry and business accolades for its award-winning culture and commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI), Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) and more. For additional information, visit www.cushmanwakefield.com.



