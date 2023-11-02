Phoenix, Arizona - Newsfile Corp. - November 2, 2023 - Greenbriar Capital Corp. (TSXV: GRB) (OTC Pink: GEBRF) ("Greenbriar" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that effective November 15, 2023 the Company will change its name to "Greenbriar Sustainable Living Inc." to better reflect the Company's business.

Subject to final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV"), it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under the new name on the TSXV. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade under the stock symbol "GRB" on the TSXV and "GEBRF" on the US OTC. There is no consolidation or change in the share capital. In connection with the name change, the new CUSIP 393652102 and ISIN CA3936521028 have been assigned to the common shares of the Company.

The name change was approved by the board of directors of the Company in accordance with the Company's governing corporate legislation, the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia), and the Company's constating documents.

Common share certificates and warrant certificates bearing the previous company name "Greenbriar Capital Corp.", continue to be valid in the settlement of trades / exercise of warrants, as the case may be, and will only be replaced with certificates bearing the new name upon transfer. The Company is not requesting, and shareholders are not required to, exchange their existing share certificates / warrant certificates for new certificates bearing the new company name.

About Greenbriar Capital Corp:

Greenbriar is a leading developer of sustainable real estate and renewable energy. With long-term, high impact projects and led by a successful industry-recognized operating and development team, Greenbriar targets deep valued assets directed at accretive shareholder value.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Jeff Ciachurski"

Jeffrey J. Ciachurski

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Phone: 949-903-5906

The TSX Venture Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

