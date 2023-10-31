HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 31 October 2023 - Hongkong Land and American Express today announced a strategic partnership that will see the two companies create exclusive privileges and luxury lifestyle experiences for American Express Cardmembers at LANDMARK in Central, Hong Kong.The partnership will provide American Express Cardmembers in the most premium segment with access to unique privileges at LANDMARK, the pre-eminent luxury shopping destination in the heart of Hong Kong. The exceptional offerings will include a series of specially curated experiential engagements involving luxury fashion, watches and jewellery, arts and lifestyle, and international fine dining. Additionally, it will draw on the premium amenities of Hongkong Land's market-leading regional hospitality and loyalty programme, BESPOKE.This marks a unique strategic partnership between American Express and a commercial property landlord in Hong Kong. It demonstrates the commitment of both companies to delivering exceptional experiences to their customers and underscores a shared vision of Central in Hong Kong as a leading international luxury shopping destination and business centre."We are delighted to launch this innovative partnership with American Express, a brand that aligns with LANDMARK's passion for bringing luxury experiences in fashion, dining, art and culture to discerning customers," said Mr Alexander Li, Chief Retail Officer at Hongkong Land."I am confident that, together, we will elevate client experiences to a level unmatched anywhere on the global stage. In turn, this will reinforce LANDMARK and Hong Kong as one of the world's most sophisticated and desirable locations to visit, shop and dine," he added."We are always looking for ways to create new value and bring premium experiences to American Express Cardmembers. Drawing on the renowned heritage of American Express and Hongkong Land in providing exceptional services and experiences, our closer collaboration will open the door to new prestigious perks and lifestyle services for our premium customers," said Mr Walter Liu, Head of Asia Region at American Express."This is a well-timed partnership as international visitor numbers to Hong Kong continue to climb and consumption activity among high-end consumers gathers pace," he concluded.Hashtag: #HongkongLand

Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land is a major listed property investment, management and development group. Founded in 1889, Hongkong Land's business is built on excellence, integrity and partnership.



The Group owns and manages more than 850,000 sq. m. of prime office and luxury retail property in key Asian cities, principally Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing and Jakarta. Its properties attract the world's foremost companies and luxury brands.



The Group's Central Hong Kong portfolio represents some 450,000 sq. m. of prime property. It has a further 165,000 sq. m. of prestigious office space in Singapore mainly held through joint ventures, four retail centres on the Chinese mainland, including a luxury retail centre at Wangfujing in Beijing, and a 50% interest in a leading office complex in Central Jakarta. The Group also has a number of high-quality residential, commercial and mixed-use projects under development in cities across China and Southeast Asia, including a 43% interest in a 1.1 million sq. m. mixed-use project in West Bund, Shanghai. Its subsidiary, MCL Land, is a well-established residential developer in Singapore.



Hongkong Land Holdings Limited is incorporated in Bermuda and has a primary listing on the London Stock Exchange, with secondary listings in Bermuda and Singapore. The Group's assets and investments are managed from Hong Kong by Hongkong Land Limited. Hongkong Land is a member of the Jardine Matheson Group.



LANDMARK

LANDMARK represents the epitome of top-tier luxury shopping and lifestyle experiences. Drawing from a rich heritage which began in 1904 – LANDMARK today is the luxury shopping destination of Hongkong Land's Central portfolio including 4 iconic connected buildings, LANDMARK ATRIUM, LANDMARK ALEXANDRA, LANDMARK CHATER and LANDMARK PRINCE'S. LANDMARK offers approximately 208 of the finest stores and restaurants, all seamlessly linked by pedestrian bridges. From high fashion and accessories to watches and jewellery, from luxury living to beauty and grooming, from international cuisine to authentic gourmet dining, LANDMARK brings the ultimate shopping experience to the discerning customer.



American Express

American Express is a globally integrated payments company, providing customers with access to products, insights and experiences that enrich lives and build business success. Learn more at americanexpress.com/hk and connect with us on facebook.com/americanexpresshongkong, instagram.com/americanexpress, linkedin.com/company/american-express, twitter.com/americanexpress, and youtube.com/americanexpress.



Key links to products, services and corporate responsibility information: charge and credit cards, business and corporate cards, travel cheques, merchant services, business travel, insurance, diversity and inclusion, corporate sustainability and Environmental, Social, and Governance reports.

