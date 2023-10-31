Guests can indulge in Private Spa Suites Equipped with Sauna and Jacuzzi Amenities, Offering a Curated Range of One-Of-A-Kind Wellness Experiences

Amari Johor Bahru's Breeze Spa offers Siam Sabai massages such as the Signature Muay Thai, Siamese Stones and Foot Massage, Siamese Back Tension Relief, and Siamese Head Massage.

JOHOR BAHRU, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach - 30 October 2023 - Breeze Spa at Amari Johor Bahru offers a range of services designed for wellness and relaxation. The spa is located on the 6th floor of the hotel and aims to provide a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. Breeze Spa features a variety of private treatment rooms and suites, including three couple rooms, one of which includes a jacuzzi, as well as a single room with a sauna. A retail boutique is available for guests to continue their spa experience at home.The signature package, the Johor Bahru Energy Boost, is designed to invigorate the body. This treatment includes a coffee and citrus body scrub, a fusion massage combining Thai and Ayurveda techniques, and a rejuvenating Crystal Fresh Facial. One of the highlights is the Special Butterfly Pea Tea offered to guests, known for its potential benefits for skin health and blood circulation.As Amari Johor Bahru embraces Thai culture and cuisine, Breeze Spa offers Siam Sabai massages such as the Signature Muay Thai, Siamese Stones and Foot Massage, Siamese Back Tension Relief, and Siamese Head Massage. Additionally, guests can explore Mood Massages designed to align with their emotional state, catering to various moods and preferences.The spa also offers a selection of unique body treatments, including the Jasmine & Mint Body Scrub which offers gentle exfoliation while the Mango Sticky Rice Body Scrub combines tropical mango with nourishing sticky rice and the Sun Soother Body Wrap is designed to provide soothing relief.Don’t miss this exclusive opportunity to replenish your senses and pamper yourself in the lap of luxury. Guests are advised to arrive 15 minutes prior to their scheduled appointment. To make a booking or for more information, please contact us at +6016 776 8341.Breeze Spa also offers a Loyalty Membership program where members can receive various benefits, including birthday month discounts, savings on a la carte services and retail items as well as access to promotional offers. Furthermore, members have the option to extend these benefits to their partners. This lifetime membership is exclusive to Breeze Spa at Amari Johor Bahru, providing an opportunity to indulge in serenity and revitalization.For additional information about Amari Johor Bahru and Breeze Spa, please visit our website at www.amari.com/johor-bahru or call +6072668888.Hashtag: #BreezeSpa #Spa #AmariJohorBahru #JohorBahru #health #massage #treatment

About Amari Johor Bahru

Amari Johor Bahru is conveniently located only steps from Komtar JBCC, City Square and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre. Offering easy access, it is a 30-minute drive from Senai International Airport, and a five-minute walk from JB Sentral Customs and Immigration. To find out more, visit www.amari.com/johor-bahru.



