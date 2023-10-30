HONG KONG SAR - Vistara, India's finest full-service carrier and a joint venture of the Tata group and Singapore Airlines, inaugurated daily, non-stop flights between Delhi and Hong Kong. The inaugural flight, operated on Vistara's A321neo aircraft, commenced from Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi at 21:05 Hours (IST) on 29 October 2023 and arrived at Hong Kong International Airport at 05:55 Hours (HKT) today. Vistara's A321neo is distinguished for its exceptional features, including comfortable three-class seating with full-flat beds in Business Class, contemporary interiors, in-flight wireless connectivity, and a state-of-the-art entertainment system with Live TV, among others.



Mr. Vinod Kannan, Chief Executive Officer, Vistara, said, The launch of direct connectivity to Hong Kong is in line with our strategy of steadily growing our international network. Hong Kong being amongst the world's top commercial hubs, attracts a lot of business, MICE and VFR travel from India, besides being a popular leisure destination. We are delighted to offer the option of flying India's finest airline to customers travelling on this route and we are confident that they will appreciate our world-class product and services."





DELHI AND HONG KONG EFFECTIVE 29 OCTOBER 2023

SCHEDULE OF FLIGHTS BETWEEN



Sector



Flight No.



Days of Operation



Departure



Arrival







Daily



21:05 Hrs



05:55 Hrs



Hong Kong – Delhi



UK 0102



Daily



08:55 Hrs



13:10 Hrs



* All timings shown are in local time zones, exact timings may differ slightly for respective days of operations







Vistara accepts all eligible customers meeting visa/entry requirements in both countries, as specified by the respective government bodies. Vistara strongly encourages its customers to fully understand these guidelines before making their bookings.





Vistara is India's highest-rated airline on Skytrax and TripAdvisor, and it has been the winner of several 'Best Airline' awards, besides being lauded for world-class cabin cleanliness and upholding high safety standards. The only Indian carrier to feature amongst World's Top 20 Airlines, Vistara has been named '16th Best Airline' globally while also being recognised as the 'Best Airline in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row, 'Best Airline Staff in India and South Asia' for the fifth consecutive year, 'Best Cabin Crew in India and South Asia' for the third time in a row and 'Best Business Class Airline in India and South Asia' for the second time in a row at the coveted World Airline Awards 2023 by Skytrax. Vistara also received the ch-aviation Asia's Third Youngest Airline Fleet award for the second consecutive year.

About Vistara (TATA SIA Airlines Limited):

TATA SIA Airlines Limited, known by the brand name Vistara, is a 51:49 joint venture between Tata Sons Private Limited and Singapore Airlines Limited (SIA). Vistara brings together Tata's and SIA's legendary hospitality and renowned service excellence to offer the finest full-service flying experience in India. Vistara commenced its commercial operations on January 9, 2015, with an aim to set new standards in the aviation industry in India and it today connects destinations across India and abroad. The airline currently, has a fleet of 63 aircraft, including 48 Airbus A320neo, 10 Airbus A321 and 5 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and has flown more than 50 million customers since starting operations.





www.airvistara.com

