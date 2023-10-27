Pioneering Carbon-Neutral Commercial Transportation

(From Left) Wai Chung Kung, Senior Sales Manager, Zung Fu Company Limited, Wilson Lam, Director of Commercial Vehicles, Zung Fu Company Limited, Mr. Harald Schmid, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Daimler Commercial Vehicles SEA Pte. Ltd and Mr. Kyu-Sang Cho, Vice President, Daimler Commercial Vehicles SEA Pte. Ltd hosted the launch ceremony for the all-new eActros and eEconic

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - Mercedes-Benz's renowned truck series, Actros and Econic, have long dominated the Hong Kong commercial vehicle market as two of the most popular heavy-duty truck models. The Actros truck has established itself as the backbone of local and cross-border logistics, while the Econic series caters to the needs of urban applications with its ultra-low floor design. Mercedes-Benz has officially introduced the all-electric versions of these two truck series, the eActros and eEconic, to the Hong Kong market, taking a significant step towards meeting the increasingly critical standards of eco-friendly freight transport and partnering with the local freight industry and truck users in the journey towards carbon-neutral transportation.At the launch event for the eActros and eEconic trucks, Mr. Harald Schmid, CEO of Daimler Bus and Mercedes-Benz Special Truck, South East Asia, together with Mr. Wilson Lam, Director of Commercial Vehicles, Zung Fu Hong Kong, witnessed the grand debut of these two Mercedes-Benz all-electric trucks. With the introduction of the eActros and eEconic in Hong Kong, local businesses can now acquire large-scale environmentally friendly transport vehicles that offer enhanced performance, aligning with their growing emphasis on sustainable development strategies (ESG).The all-electric eActros and eEconic, now showcased at the Mercedes-Benz Truck and Bus Service Center, are poised to provide a wider range of all-electric and eco-friendly options for the local trucking industry. Upholding Mercedes-Benz's consistent philosophy of delivering reliable, high-quality, and comfortable driving experiences, these two all-electric trucks are available for order and are expected to be delivered and put into service in the second quarter of 2024.As the flagship series of Mercedes-Benz trucks, the Actros has long been the preferred choice for numerous commercial vehicle users. In pursuit of the ultimate environmental goal of "carbon-neutral transportation," Mercedes-Benz has officially launched the all-electric eActros. The eActros 400 is equipped with a large lithium-ion battery pack with a total capacity of 448 kWh, providing a range of up to 400 km. With a powerful dual-motor system delivering a total output of 400 kW (544hp), the eActros exhibits superior performance compared to its diesel-engine counterparts.When choosing all-electric trucks in the transportation industry, several decisive factors come into play, including range, power output, fast charging capability, adaptability for daily use, and application flexibility. Additionally, low noise levels and the ability to drive with zero CO2 emissions are also crucial considerations. The introduction of the eActros addresses these key factors, providing the most practical solutions and offering robust support to the transportation industry in its pursuit of sustainability and carbon neutrality. To complement the electric powertrain, the eActros is equipped with a truly responsive 2-speed transmission, simplifying the driving and operation processes, reducing stress for drivers, and ultimately enhancing work efficiency. Mercedes-Benz has also incorporated several acclaimed electric vehicle core technologies and safety features into the standard specifications of the eActros, including the Multimedia Cockpit Interactive, AVAS (Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System), Lane Keep Assist, and fifth-generation Active Brake Assist emergency braking system, MirrorCam rearview mirror system (optional), among others.Belonging to Mercedes-Benz's special-purpose truck series, the eEconic is the second all-electric heavy-duty truck under the Mercedes-Benz brand, based on the chassis and powertrain system of the eActros. Benefitting from electric power propulsion, the eEconic offers higher efficiency in energy recuperation during braking compared to conventional diesel-powered trucks, making it particularly suitable for environments that require frequent starts and stop (such as refuse collection vehicles). With zero exhaust emissions and exceptionally quiet operation, the eEconic is especially well-suited for nighttime operations and areas with strict restrictions on exhaust emissions. The high-performance lithium-ion battery can seamlessly integrate with a 160 kW charging system, recharging up to 20%-80% of its capacity in approximately 75 minutes, making it perfect for urban applications that require multiple stops along the route.eEconic sets itself apart with the utilization of Econic series' DirectVision low-floor cabin, significantly reducing physical demands for onboard personnel and enhancing overall driving safety and occupational health effectiveness.The newly arrived pure electric trucks, eActros and eEconic, from Mercedes-Benz, will include in the eligible vehicle list of the New Energy Transport Fund, allowing owners to apply for subsidies of up to HKD 3 million. Mercedes-Benz Trucks, in collaboration with CLP and Shell Hong Kong, will provide professional charging system support services to owners of Mercedes-Benz pure electric trucks. CLP will enhance the power supply system to meet the charging requirements of the trucks, while Shell Hong Kong will assist customers in installing wall-mounted chargers and provide charging services at its network of service stations, supporting Mercedes-Benz pure electric truck owners in their journey towards carbon-neutral transportation goals.Join us for an exclusive two-day event at the Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses Service Center starting October 28th. Discover the future of electric trucks as our product experts guide you through the key differences between all-electric and diesel models. Get up-close with the innovative features and intricate details of the all-new eActros and eEconic. Limited spots available. Register now.Date: 28– 29October 2023, Saturday & SundayTime: 11:00 – 18:30 (Saturday)13:00 – 16:30 (Sunday)Venue: Mercedes-Benz Trucks & Buses Service Centre, 1 Hong Yip St, Yuen LongRegister: bit.ly/eActros_eEconic_launch_EN*The range was determined internally under optimum conditions, including 4 battery packs after preconditioning in partially loaded distribution traffic without a trailer at 20 °C outside temperature.Hashtag: #ZungFu

About Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses

As a pioneer in the development of heavy-duty commercial vehicles, the roots of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses can be traced back to the late 19th century with the creation of the world's first internal combustion engine-powered heavy-duty truck designed by Gottlieb Daimler, as well as the development of the first passenger and cargo vehicle by Karl Benz. With over a century of continuous advancement, Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses have gained widespread popularity and trust among users worldwide due to their outstanding performance and durability. In recent years, the brand has introduced "zero-emission" pure electric trucks and buses, taking significant steps towards the goal of "carbon-neutral transportation".



About Zung Fu

Established in 1938, Zung Fu is a prominent automotive business group rooted in the Hong Kong and Macau regions. As early as 1954, it became the partner of Mercedes-Benz in the Hong Kong area. In 2022, Zung Fu Motors was further appointed as the exclusive General Distributor for Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicles, Trucks, and Buses in Hong Kong and Macau, assuming full responsibility for managing, operating, and supporting the business of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses in the region. Zung Fu currently operates large-scale authorized Mercedes-Benz Commercial Vehicle service centers in Hong Kong, providing comprehensive parts, repair, and maintenance support services to customers of Mercedes-Benz Trucks and Buses.



