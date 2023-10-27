Changing Landscapes of the Luxury Watch Market and Cortina's Adaptive Approach.

Expanding Portfolio through Key Partnerships: As part of its adaptive approach, Cortina Watch has fostered strategic partnerships with an array of globally admired watch brands, such as Patek Philippe and Rolex. These alliances have enriched Cortina's portfolio, enabling it to offer a broader variety of prestigious and limited-edition timepieces that cater to a wider array of preferences.

Commitment to Quality and Customer Experiences: Quality remains at the forefront of Cortina's approach. The company curates an assortment of luxury watches from globally recognised brands, ensuring adherence to high craftsmanship standards. Complementing this, Cortina also prioritises bespoke customer service, with an experienced team providing personalised advice and guidance.



Creating Opportunities for Consumer Engagement: In a bid to foster deeper connections, Cortina Watch regularly orchestrates exclusive events such as product launches and brand collaborations. These avenues provide unique opportunities for their customers to interact with industry experts, explore emerging trends, and deepen their understanding of the intricate world of horology.



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 27 October 2023 - In the face of dynamic shifts in the luxury watch market, Cortina Watch positions itself as a proactive and adaptive player, embracing change to meet the diverse and evolving needs of the modern timepiece connoisseur.The luxury watch market is in a state of constant flux, shaped by ever-evolving consumer tastes and preferences. Rapidly changing dynamics over recent years have triggered an accelerated shift in retail practices worldwide. Responding to these changes, Cortina Watch has strategically navigated the currents, balancing traditional horological values with the demands of contemporary consumers.In light of these initiatives, a company spokesperson elaborated, "At Cortina, we build enduring relationships rooted in honesty, reliability, and trust. As the luxury watch market evolves, so do we — striving to journey with our patrons as they discover timepieces that resonate with their individual narratives. Our aim is to share not just our expertise, but our unwavering passion for the fine art of watchmaking."Hashtag: #cortinawatch #luxurywatchLine: https://lin.ee/z80pxT1

Cortina Watch

Established in 1972 as a humble, single-store family business, Cortina Watch has since grown into a public-listed retail enterprise, operating nearly 50 boutiques across the Asia Pacific region, including Thailand, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Australia.

