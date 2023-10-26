As Exclusive Title Sponsor, Kweichow Zhenjiu Strategically Expanding into the Hong Kong Market

Dr. CHAN Pak Li, Bernard, JP, Under Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (middle), and Mr. Vincent So, Chairman of Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association (left) holding Zhenjiu.

Mr. Paul Ng, Executive Director of ZJLD Group (fifth from right), Mr. Vincent So, Chairman of Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association (middle) and guests of Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association conducted a toast ceremony with “Zhen 30”.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - ZJLD Group Inc. ("ZJLD" or the "Company", together with the Company's subsidiaries, collectively the "Group"; SEHK stock code: 06979. HK), the fourth largest private-owned baijiu enterprise in China, is pleased to announce that the Company was invited to attend the 20Anniversary Ceremony & Gala Dinner of the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association ("HKRTIA") on Oct 20 as the exclusive title sponsor. To the more than 400 guests joining the evening banquet, the Group's flagship brand, "", was officially introduced, marking its official entry into the Hong Kong market.As the exclusive title sponsor of the 20Anniversary Ceremony & Gala Dinner of the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association, ZJLD showcased the dinner with three core products of "", including "", "", and "". Among them, "" won the Grand Gold Medal, the highest "Spirits Selection by Concours Mondial de Bruxelles" award. A dedicated product exhibition area was arranged at the venue to display and introduce the extensive history and distinctive features of "", which garnered accolades and recognition from the guests., stated, "The Gala Dinner of the Hong Kong Retail Technology Industry Association is a highly anticipated event in the Hong Kong retail industry. ZJLD is very honoured to attend this event as the exclusive beverage sponsor of the dinner. In the rapidly evolving landscape of technological advancements, we are committed to seeking innovation and recruiting talents in science and technology. We will continue to follow market trends, overcome scientific and technical barriers, and provide consumers with a broader range of mid-to-high-end baijiu products."ZJLD was officially listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on April 27, being the largest IPO in Hong Kong since the post-pandemic, making it "the first baijiu stock listed in Hong Kong and outside China and the second sauce-aroma baijiu stock being publicly listed." The Company's "" series will be available for sale in major online and offline retail stores in Hong Kong starting this month, marking the official launch of "" in the Hong Kong market.Hashtag: #ZJLD

ZJLD Group Inc.

Zhenjiu was established in 1975 in Zunyi, Guizhou, China's prime production area of sauce-aroma baijiu. In 1988, it was honoured with the Silver Award of the National Quality Award at the 5th National Wine Appreciation Conference. It is one of the "Three Great Sauce Flavor Brands in Guizhou", along with Moutai and Xijiu. In the same year, it was admitted by the Protocol Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Communication Department of the Ministry of Economy and Trade, and the Great Hall of the People Management Bureau to become one of the four baijiu brands served at China's national banquets.

ZJLD Group Inc. is a leading baijiu group in China devoted to offering baijiu products, including sauce-aroma, mixed-aroma, and strong-aroma, with sauce-aroma being its core. In terms of revenue in 2022, the Company was deemed the fourth-largest private baijiu company in China, according to Frost & Sullivan statistics. The Company operates four major baijiu brands in China, including Zhenjiu, Lidu, and two leading regional names, Xiangjiao and Kaikouxiao. ZJLD prides itself on inheriting the time-honoured baijiu-brewing techniques and reinvigorating them to develop iconic recipes and classical flavours. It strives to produce a wide variety of aromatic and mellow baijiu products to meet the diverse preferences of consumers, seize broader market opportunities, and promote traditional Chinese baijiu culture.



