BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 26 October 2023 - KASIKORN Business-Technology Group (KBTG) has garnered six accolades in the fields of technology and personnel from the Asian regional stage, reflecting its strong determination and reaffirming its position as a leading technology organization in Thailand and ASEAN with outstanding achievements.Mr. Ruangroj Poonpol, Group Chairman - KBTG, said, "As a leading tech company and IT enabler of KASIKORNBANK (KBank), KBTG has set its sights on becoming the Best Tech Organization in Southeast Asia by 2025. To fulfill this mission, the company has improved its strategies while bolstering the organization's capabilities in response to the bank's business needs. We have leveraged our technological capabilities, which are instrumental in the development of services to ensure the responsiveness of consumers and businesses amid the ever-evolving environment. Focus is also on our research and development for innovations that cater for both our customers and partners and the improvement of internal operations. Of paramount importance are our personnel, who are the key to KBTG's success. On account of such efforts, KBTG has won six regional awards from leading international organizations in the span of two months.was awarded to K PLUS Vietnam – a KBank mobile banking application scaled up from K PLUS in Thailand. Designed by the Beacon Interface team, its UX/UI matches the Vietnamese people's behavior and perspectives towards mobile banking apps, thus perfectly meeting their needs. Presently, there are over 700,000 K PLUS Vietnam users. Organized by The Japan Institute of Design Promotion, the award event aimed to recognize outstanding design works of entries from 45 countries worldwide.in the Cloud Infrastructure Innovator category, from upgrading end-to-end infrastructure to bridge the gap between Dev (Development) and Ops (Operations), allowing employees to perform their tasks more efficiently and deliver services faster, and leading to the creation of technological innovations in the Thai financial service sector. This award was presented by VMware to companies in the Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) region that have outstanding technological advancements and are driven by organizational transformations.for the KBTG Transformation program, which has significantly helped bolster productivity and quality of software development, enabling KBTG to deliver more IT projects and reduce the number of incidents by 60 percent, which means that users can access various products and services of KBank and KBTG more seamlessly. The award was presented by ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP), a business unit of Industry Platform, a growth consulting company in Singapore, to organizations with outstanding performance in digital transformation and innovation in five ASEAN countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.for outstanding corporate management, with the aim of fostering employee engagement, as well as creating a suitable work environment and culture. The award was given to KBTG for the fourth consecutive year at the HR ASIA – Best Companies to Work for in Asia 2023 event, organized by HR Asia, the most authoritative publication for HR professionals, based on an employee engagement survey conducted by Business Media International (BMI) through a total engagement assessment model of more than 2 million samples across Asia.in the category of AI - Financial Technology. The award was for KBTG's project of Car AI research and technology to detect vehicle damage from images. Users can take and submit photos to the system themselves anytime and anywhere, reducing costs, time, and human bias. Car AI can be applied to various businesses, including auto insurance, repair services, car sales, and auto loans. The award, organized by Asian Business Review – a leading regional business magazine, was given to companies that produce outstanding projects and innovations across Asia.in the category of Fast Enterprise. The award was given to KBTG Vietnam in recognition of its rapid and comprehensive business growth in terms of revenue, market share, user base, profitability, brand recognition in the market, and readiness to support regional expansion strategies. The award ceremony was organized by Enterprise Asia – a non-profit organization that aims to drive sustainable economic and social development.Hashtag: #KBTG #Awards #Asian #RegionalAwards #TechCompany

About KBTG

At KASIKORN Business-Technology Group, we never cease to develop financial solutions on top of our "Customer First" mindset. We are the driving force behind KBank's success as well as their navigator exploring the digital world beyond Thailand. Utilizing our expertise in Fintech, combined with new generation's outside-the-box thinking, KBTG aims to be the best tech organization of Southeast Asia by 2025.

