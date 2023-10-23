Anticipate the debut of first-ever FSTEC Asia – catering to the surging demand for technology solutions among APAC restaurant companies – from 22 to 25 October 2024!

Simultaneously, Singapore will also be hosting its first-ever Worldchefs' Global Chefs Challenge Finals, showcasing the talents of the finest 72 chefs hailing from 25 different countries.

L-R: FSTEC Asia and Worldchefs Global Chef Challenge Final 2022

Debut of FSTEC Asia: "Where Hospitality and Tech Connect"

Singapore's first-ever Worldchefs' Global Chefs Challenge Finals

Global Vegan Chefs Challenge

Global Pastry Chefs Challenge

Global Young Chefs Challenge

Global Chefs Challenge

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 23 October 2023 -When, Asia's most comprehensive and premier hospitality event, makes a return this 22-25 October 2024, look forward to a host of new initiatives and partnerships set to shake up the hospitality industry.They include a partnership with, the world's leading foodservice technology event, for the debut of its inaugural edition in Asia, FSTEC Asia, andto host Singapore's first-ever Global Chefs Challenge Finals.To meet the rising demands of the hospitality and culinary industry, FHA-HoReCa premieres collaborations with trade leaders covering technology solutions and talent recognition across the best of hospitality and culinary scene to cover all grounds. They are part and parcel of FHA-HoReCa's goals to bring the latest and most sophisticated solutions and opportunities to Singapore to elevate the local and international hospitality fields.FHA-HoReCa trade show is Asia's most comprehensive international trade show covering 5 key segments – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Foodservice & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology and Specialty Coffee in a single platform. This event brings over 40,000 hospitality and foodservice professionals from around the world.FSTEC, the world's leading foodservice technology event, is thrilled to announce its latest partnership with FHA-HoReCa for the debut of its inaugural edition in Asia withSetting the stage for ground-breaking discussions and innovations at the intersection of hospitality and technology, FSTEC Asia will be, offering two full days of programming with expert speakers from around the world from, at the Singapore Expo.marks a strategic evolution from its US event tagline, "Where Restaurants and Tech Connect" reflecting the evolving landscape of the hospitality industry and encompassing a broader spectrum of technology-driven solutions and opportunities.Over the past three years, FSTEC Asia's flagship event in the US, FSTEC, has witnessed remarkable growth, attracting over 800 executives from leading restaurant companies seeking technological solutions to enhance their businesses.World Association of Chefs Societies – Worldchefs – a global leading organization that brings together global chef delegates and professionals is proud to hostat the 2024 edition of FHA-HoReCa.The Global Chefs Challenge Finals will feature the top 72 chefs from 25 countries, selected based on their outstanding performance at the Worldchefs Regional Semi-Finals that took place in 2023. These culinary talents will compete head-to-head at the, scheduled to take place at thefromThe 2024 Global Chefs Challenge Finals will see the world's top chefs meet to compete inThe Global Chefs Challenge Finals will see itsThis competition features innovative chefs who will showcase vegan culinary skills. Their plates must exclude animal proteins while creatively and tastily combining key vegan ingredients.In the dynamic world of hospitality and culinary innovation, FHA-HoReCa is leading the way. From the launch of FSTEC Asia to hosting the Global Chefs Challenge Finals, FHA-HoReCa is connecting hospitality and technology while celebrating global culinary talent. Be part of the future with FHA-HoReCa 2024 at Singapore Expo from October 22 to 25, 2024. Stay tuned for more updates and announcements.Hashtag: #FHA-HoReCa

About FHA-HoReCa

FHA-HoReCa brings together the most extensive line-up of the world's leading foodservice and hospitality suppliers through 5 specialized sectors – Bakery, Pastry & Gelato; Food service & Hospitality Equipment; Hospitality Style; Hospitality Technology and Specialty Coffee. Majority of exhibitors participating in FHA-HoReCa are renowned manufacturers and brands hailing from over 30 countries and regions.



For more information on FHA-HoReCa, refer here: https://bit.ly/FHAHoReCaHome





