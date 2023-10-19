Geared toward the tech hiring needs of private and public sector customers, Temus aims to hire, place and train 20 digital business analysts for its third iteration of Step IT Up.

Graduates will be guaranteed tech roles with market-competitive salaries, along with a stipend throughout the career conversion programme.

The programme has seen graduation and jobs placement rates of over 90 per cent, enabling locals with no prior tech backgrounds to work in sectors ranging from telco to healthcare, insurance to government organisations.

Aspiring candidates should apply by the close of 20 November 2023 via www.stepitup.temus.com.

Photo Captions: Temus welcomed 18 Graduates (Transformers) to their Low-Code practice at the company’s 2nd Step It Up Graduation in July 2023, with Guest of Honour, Mr. Chng Kai Fong, Permanent Secretary (Development), Smart Nation and Digital Government Group.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 October 2023 - Temus , digital transformation services firm established by Temasek in partnership with UST, has announced a new round of recruitment for the third iteration (Run 3) of Step IT Up. Supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA), Temus' Step IT Up career conversion scheme was introduced in August 2022, and has seen 38 individuals with no prior tech training or backgrounds secure full-time roles in software and digital application development upon graduating from the three-month programme.For Run 3, Temus aims to hire, place and train 20 digital business analysts (Digital BAs). Digital BAs comprehend both the operational and technical requirements of organisations, collaboratively working with pertinent teams to identify and implement the optimal digital solutions to address them. Temus foresees a growing demand for these Digital BAs, as Singapore's public and private sectors undergo digital transformation to seize opportunities within the burgeoning digital economy.Temus' announcement comes on the back of IMDA's inaugural report on Singapore's digital economy . Jointly produced with the NUS Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, the report highlighted that the digital economy, as a proportion of Singapore's gross domestic product growth, rose from 13 per cent to 17.3 per cent in 2022 and almost doubled to S$106 billion in 2022. Commensurate with this growth, the number of digital tech jobs created increased from 155,500 to 201,100 over the same five-year period.said, "Our recently published Singapore Digital Economy report has found that the demand for tech professionals in Singapore is healthy and has risen over the years, accounting for 5.2 per cent of total employment today. As part of efforts to meet this demand, the Step IT Up programme has been successfully enabling organisations to tap on Temus' accelerated career conversion programme for their tech talent needs. With its third iteration, we look forward to even more graduates of the programme contributing to Singapore's growing digital economy."Run 3 will build on the success of Temus' previous two cohorts, which attracted around 900 applicants for 20 places each. Graduates - affectionately called Temus Transformers - were equipped with technical coding skills in Microsoft .NET framework and digital application development competencies using the OutSystems low-code platform. These newfound skills have enabled these Singaporean locals with no prior tech qualifications, training and backgrounds to work in digital technology roles for sectors ranging from telco to healthcare, insurance to government organisations. The trainees come from a diverse range of backgrounds including professional musicians, science researchers, marketers and supply chain professionals.said, "The continued demand for Step IT Up in Singapore is testament to the capacity of our people to transform and become builders of our digital future. At the same time, our close partnership with customers in the public and private sectors in the areas of role definition, syllabus design and recruitment, ensures that each of our Transformers are geared up to thrive in the specific positions, working conditions and workplace cultures that they'll be hired, placed, and trained in."Step IT Up has a credible track record, with graduation and job placement rates exceeding 90 per cent since its adaptation for the Singapore market last year. Its success in Singapore echoes the programme's accomplishments in the United States, Israel, Mexico, and other locations worldwide, where it was pioneered by Temus' partner, UST.Through Step IT Up, over 1,100 individuals have successfully landed tech roles at prominent multinational corporations like Walmart and Home Depot, growing their tech careers in these positions for over two years.said, "Digitally literate talent will be the backbone of Singapore's burgeoning digital economy. Since Temus' founding two years ago, we've remained committed to the digital ambitions of our customers and employees for Singapore and beyond. Through Step IT Up, we look forward to enabling more aspiring Transformers to receive the skills, confidence and disposition needed to thrive in our digital future."Temus' recruitment for Run 3 will span 16 October to 20 November 2023. Step IT Up is open to Singapore citizens or Singapore permanent residents (PR) with no prior IT qualifications, including mid-career switchers with no prior experience in technology roles. Aspiring candidates should apply to the programme at www.stepitup.temus.com before 20 November 2023.

About Temus

Temus was established by Temasek in partnership with UST, to provide digital transformation solutions for the private and public sectors as we aspire to be a strategic partner in realising the Singapore Government’s Smart Nation vision. We are headquartered in Singapore and have more than 200 employees across a wide range of disciplines in strategy, design, architecture, technology, data & AI. For more information, please visit www.temus.com.

About Step IT Up, Singapore

Step IT Up is an accelerated ‘place, and train’ programme, supported by Infocomm Media Development Authority’s (IMDA) under Techskills Accelerator (TeSA) initiative, aimed at growing digital talents for Singapore. The programme was launched in August 2022 and will benefit 400 people from non-tech backgrounds over the next three years. Step IT Up has been successfully conducted across multiple countries since its inception 8 years ago by Temus’ strategic partner, UST. Beyond Singapore, the programme has run in the United States, Mexico, Poland, Australia, Costa Rica, and Israel. For more information, please visit: www.stepitup.temus.com.

