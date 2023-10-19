OPPO Find N3 and Find N3 Flip launched in global markets

Both phones introduce breakthrough technologies in their category

OPPO Find N3



Find N3's two flagship displays

OPPO's Third-generation Flexion Hinge for Find N3

OPPO Find N3 Flip



SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 19 October 2023 - OPPO, the world's leading smart device brand, today announced the global availability of its Find N3 and Find N3 Flip foldable smartphones. Each delivers breakthrough experiences across imaging, design, and usability, empowering customers to expect more from their next foldable.combines a thin and light design with an elevated aesthetic. Its two flagship screens are the sharpest and brightest of any foldable and a comfortable size, and it's the first foldable to feature a pro-grade imaging system. Its advanced cameras, new stacked pixel technology, and Hasselblad tuning and modes combine with ColorOS 13.2's next-generation capabilities for PC-level productivity in your palm. Add uncompromising performance, battery life, and charging speeds, and Find N3 delivers a best-in-class two-in-one experience in a striking-looking, slimline package.also brings a series of firsts to its category: the first flagship triple-camera flip phone and the first to feature a telephoto lens. More than a fantastic camera, the upgraded vertical cover screen introduces third-party app support to the series, and a refined ColorOS 13.2 combines with premium styling and flagship performance to lay the foundation for an awesome smartphone and a new standard of flip phone.For a brilliant view whether open or closed, Find N3's two large, comfortable-to-use screens are the clearest and brightest of any foldable. Building on Find N and Find N2's Golden Ratio displays, Find N3's screens are taller, creating a 6.3" outer screen, and a 7.8" unfolded screen. When closed, Find N3 is a traditional smartphone, and when open, it becomes an immersive tablet.Both of Find N3's screens display over 425 pixels per inch for flagship clarity, and 1440Hz PWM dimming ensures they are comfortable to use, even for long periods. LTPO technology makes a smooth 120Hz dynamic refresh rate possible for fluid scrolling and gameplay, and with up to 2,800 nits peak brightness, even in direct sunlight, Find N3's screens are easy to see. By adding a self-healing layer to smooth out scuffs, Find N3's unfolded screen is almost crease-free for an uninterrupted view.Three powerful speakers make left and right-channel stereo sound possible, whether Find N3 is held horizontally or vertically. It's also 30% louder than its main competitor, with 100% superior bass reproduction for a richer sound, while Spatial Audio from its powerful speakers or headphones ensures Find N3 is the ultimate smartphone for immersive experiences.OPPO's third-generation Flexion Hinge lies at the core of Find N3's thin, light body. Despite being smaller than the previous generation hinge, it's more durable. In addition to IPX4 splash resistance, Find N3 is the first phone to be Independently tested to withstand 1 million folds by TÜV Rheinland.Complementing this world-class durability, Find N3's premium design is elegant and thin at 5.8mm when open and 11.7mm when closed. Weighing just 239g in vegan leather, it's also lighter than some traditional bar flagships, and with its easy-to-grip flat sides and curved corners, feels perfectly natural to hold and use.Find N3's confident, axisymmetric design looks magnificently balanced, with its camera echoing Find X6's iconic Cosmos Ring design, and it's available in two colours: Champagne Gold (glass back), and Classic Black (vegan leather back).OPPO changes the face of foldable photography with Find N3's three pro-grade cameras, covering three popular full-frame equivalent focal lengths: 14mm, 24mm, and 70mm.Debuting Sony's 48MPLYTIA-T808 sensor on foldables, this two-layer stacked CMOS image sensor creates more space to receive light, resulting in reduced noise, superior dynamic range, and richly detailed photos and videos.Find N3's 48MP ultra-wide camera is powerful and versatile. Its sensor is over 100% larger than the ultra-wide sensors in other flagship foldables, and with autofocus, captures dynamic macro shots as well as expansive landscapes and group shots.When you need to zoom, Find N3's ultra-thin periscope telephoto camera combines a 64MP resolution with a fast f/2.6 aperture for shots loaded with detail whether taken in the day or night.Portrait photography is at the heart of Find N3 and Find N3 Flip, with both phones enhanced with Hasselblad Portrait Mode. OPPO Computational Photography engine also underpins both phones' class-leading quality, balancing excellent dynamic range with natural-looking results.Running Android 13 with ColorOS 13.2, Find N3 will receive four years of software updates and five years of security updates. This is all part of OPPO's commitment to delivering a long-lasting, quality experience, both in terms of hardware and software.OPPO has also reimagined the big-screen foldable experience for Find N3.The Global TaskBar with App Library and File Pocket ensures recent files and apps are always within easy reach, and for PC-level productivity in your palm, OPPO pioneered Boundless View. This empowers users to flow effortlessly across two full-screen apps on Find N3's 7.8" screen.With Boundless View for three apps, it's easy to work across three tall apps, with two appearing on-screen alongside one another, and a third off-screen. Simply tap the off-screen app to bring it into view.15" Boundless View displays all three apps with a 7.8" tablet view for maximum focus on one app at a time, while still multitasking naturally between all three. Easily access an interactive overview of your active apps with a four-finger pinch, for a 15" view in your palm.OPPO puts privacy at the core of the Find N3 experience, with Sound-Sealed Call preventing anyone nearby from hearing phone calls, and a dedicated security chip protecting files at a hardware level. Find N3 user data can only be accessed by its user.Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform, it delivers 35% improved performance and a 40% boost in overall efficiency versus last-generation chipsets, and with 512GB UFS 4.0 storage and 16GB LPDDR5X RAM, expect true flagship gaming and multitasking. Find N3 can also keep over 40 apps running in the background thanks to OPPO's Dynamic Computing Engine.A large 4800mAh battery ensures reliable day-long power, and with class-leading 67W SUPERVOOCTM fast charging, Find N3 won't keep you waiting when you need to top-up and go. A 30-minute charge delivers 80% power, and it charges to 100% in just 42 minutes.Navigating Find N3 Flip's cover screen mirrors navigating a familiar smartphone for a seamless, complementary experience. Refined and upgraded, the cover screen now features time-saving new wallpapers that showcase real-time information at a glance while displaying handy quick shortcuts.Find N3 Flip's cover screen supports third-party apps, so Google tools like Gmail, Wallet, and Maps, as well as favourites like Reddit, Telegram, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter), WeChat, WhatsApp, and more, can all be used whether Find N3 Flip is open or closed.OPPO's cheeky, playful Interactive pets have evolved from 2D on Find N2 Flip, to 3D for Find N3 Flip. There are also more pets to pick from, including a Panda, Koala, Tiger, Dog, Bird, Rabbit, and Cat; a perfect way to brighten up your cover screen.Find N3 Flip's vertical cover screen also displays more notifications and quick settings than other flip phones with wider displays, so you can see more with just a glance. It's also the same orientation as Find N3 Flip's camera sensor, so captures photos with virtually no crop, for the highest quality selfies possible.Find N3 Flip is the first flip phone with a flagship triple camera and the first with a telephoto camera. This class-leading imaging system features a 50MP wide, 48MP ultra-wide, and 32MP 2x zoom equivalent telephoto camera.Find N3's wide camera's large sensor, high-resolution, and fast f/1.8 aperture lens matched with OIS captures detail-rich shots with low noise, even in dark and challenging environments.The ultra-wide camera captures with an expansive 115º field of view and an f/2.2 aperture, and with autofocus, can take striking macro photos, focusing as near as 4cm.The only flip phone with a telephoto camera, Find N3 Flip captures subjects with an optical 2x reach for a portrait-perfect focal length. Combined with Hasselblad Portrait mode, Find N3 Flip's 2x camera perfectly documents subjects with a flattering, natural look.Part-fold Find N3 Flip, and your camera will activate in FlexForm Mode. This is ideal for tripod-steady capture on a surface. Preview selfies on the cover screen, using the best camera available to guarantee quality results, and rest Find N3 on a surface for steadied selfies and group shots.Feeling almost like a precious stone, Find N3 Flip looks elegant and sits comfortably in hand with the most curved glass of any phone, and its triple camera system is elevated by the Cosmos Ring, adding an extra touch of elegance.Available in three distinct, tasteful colours, Sleek Black, Cream Gold, and Misty Pink, there's a Find N3 Flip to match your personal style. And when the 6.8in, 120Hz, AMOLED screen unfolds, it looks bright, vibrant, and deep.OPPO's upgraded Flexion Hinge for Flip makes Find N3 Flip's shallow screen crease and zero-gap hinge possible, and with an IPX4 rating, you won't need to worry about life's splashes.Whether capturing content or watching a video, Find N3 Flip holds its position in FlexForm mode between 45-120 degrees, and with TÜV Rheinland Reliable Folding Certification, it's independently tested to an incredible 600,000 folds.Powered by the flagship MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and featuring the largest, thickest graphite layer of any flip phone, Find N3 Flip is fast, reliable, and keeps its cool. OPPO Find N3 Flip is priced at(12GB+256GB).OPPO Find N3 is priced at(16GB+512GB).Pre-orders of OPPO Find N3 Series start from October 20, 2023.

About OPPO

OPPO is a leading global smart device brand. Since the launch of its first mobile phone Smiley Face in 2008, OPPO has been in relentless pursuit of the perfect synergy of aesthetic satisfaction and innovative technology. Today, OPPO provides a wide range of smart devices spearheaded by the Find X and Reno series. Beyond devices, OPPO provides its users with the ColorOS and internet services. OPPO has footprints in more than 50 countries and regions with more than 40,000 employees dedicated to creating a better life for customers around the world.



