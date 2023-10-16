- Highly commended for Best Deal of the Year
- Highly commended for Valuation Team of the Year
HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 16 October 2023 - Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded with accolades in the valuation team and best deals categories.
Highly commended — Best Deal of the Year: Cushman & Wakefield in partnership with Sino Land and BDx successfully concluded the largest leasing transaction for data center use in Hong Kong in 2022.
The leasing project is located at 38 Wing Kei Road, Kwai Chung, covering an area of 155,000 square feet. The landlord, Sino Land, has worked with the tenant, BDx, to transform the industrial building into a state-of-the-art data center facility.
John Siu, Managing Director, Hong Kong, Cushman & Wakefield, said, "Being recognized in the RICS Hong Kong Best Deal of the Year award is truly gratifying. This collaboration between Cushman & Wakefield, Sino Land and BDx has been a remarkable journey. The achievement is a result of trust and collaboration among elite professionals in all three parties and our unwavering commitment to the project. We are delighted to have been part of this leasing transaction, and the success of the project will further solidify Hong Kong's position as a key hub for data centers in the Asia-Pacific region."
Highly commended — Valuation Team of the Year
Cushman & Wakefield's Valuation and Advisory Services team, the largest RICS-regulated valuation practice in the industry in Hong Kong, consistently uphold the highest international valuation standards. Their exceptional performance serves as a benchmark for the industry.
Andrew Chan, Managing Director, Head of Valuation & Advisory Services, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, commented, "We are thrilled to again receive this recognition of the RICS Hong Kong Awards. This recognition reflects a year of notable achievement for the team here. Our commitment to excellence and innovation has allowed us to stay at the forefront of the valuation industry since our establishment in Hong Kong in 1993. Our belief has been instrumental in nurturing young talent, staying ahead of the curve, innovating in our services, and leading the market, earning high recognition in the industry."
K K Chiu, Chief Executive, Greater China, Cushman & Wakefield, added: "Congratulations to our professional teams on their stellar performances. This dual recognition at the RICS Awards in Hong Kong showcases our joint commitment to client-centric service and innovation in the industry. Despite the challenges faced in 2023, we have demonstrated our resilience and elevated the Cushman & Wakefield brand and leadership position in the industry to new heights. Ahead, we will redouble our efforts and our energy to deliver unmatched professional services and to lead the development of the commercial real estate industry in Greater China."
Highly commended – Valuation Team of the Year: Hong Kong Valuation & Advisory Services team
Highly commended – Best Deal of the Year: Hong Kong Industrial Team in partnership with Sino Land and BDx
