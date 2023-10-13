Advertisement

HANOI, VIETNAM - Media OutReach - 13 October 2023Green SM plans to introduce its electric taxi services in Laos by 2023, with 1,000 VF 5 Plus and VF e34 electric cars making up its fleet. Initially, the company will focus on expanding its electric taxi services. Furthermore, GSM aims to provide a complete service ecosystem, including electric vehicle lease and more advanced services like package car rental, travel and personalized car rental.GSM Laos will not only focus on its corporate-owned business but also engage in B2B activities, including the sale and lease of VinFast electric cars. This model has already been successfully implemented in Vietnam.GSM sights to promote the use of eco-friendly vehicles in everyday life in Laos through a diverse approach. By introducing the Green SM Taxi, GSM not only provides the locals with noiseless and emission-free transportations, but it will also promote the VinFast brand in the regional market.Laos, a country neighboring Vietnam, has a strong focus on promoting and encouraging the widespread use of electric vehicles. The country aims to boost the adoption of electric vehicles to 30% and establish 200 public charging stations across its territory by 2030. As of the end of 2022, there were 1,326 registered electric vehicles in Laos, according to the Lao Ministry of Public Works and Transport. Furthermore, in the first four months of 2023, an additional 526 electric cars were imported into the country. The development of the charging station network in Laos is currently underway, with 17 stations already operational.Mr. Nguyen Van Thanh, CEO of GSM said: "Laos is a neighboring country that shares many similarities with Vietnam in terms of culture and lifestyle, and is very open to electric vehicles. Laos is an ideal starting point for GSM to expand internationally. After Laos, GSM continues to expand its operations to other countries, as part of its commitment to "fostering a green future for all". Additionally, GSM has set the goal to promote Vietnamese electric vehicles to a global consumers."GSM was officially established and launched its ride-hailing service in April 2023 in Vietnam as the world's first multi-platform green transportation model with a 100% pure electric vehicle fleet. After just 6 months on the market, GSM has experienced remarkable growth, reaching the 6 millionth ride and earning high praise from both customers and transportation companies.By the end of 2023, Green SM will expand its operations to 27 out of 63 provinces and cities in Vietnam, boasting a fleet of 30,000 electric taxis and over 90,000 electric scooters.Not limited to Vietnam, GSM is also planning to extend its reach beyond the region and become a global ride-hailing company, starting with the ASEAN markets. This endeavor aligns with its goal of fostering a green future for all.Hashtag: #GSM #GreenSM #ridehailing #electricvehicle #VinFast

