SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 11 October 2023 - Allswell Polythene is committed to the goal of being the leading sustainable plastic and garbage bag supplier in Singapore . By introducing sustainable resources for its range of products, the company seeks to enhance the functionality and eco-friendliness of plastic carrier bags , as well as serve as an example of how plastic bag suppliers can adhere to strict environmentally responsible practices and promote social impact.As such, Allswell Polythene is glad to announce that it has achieved the Gold Medal from EcoVadis - the globally recognised sustainability ratings platform. In the rating completed in September 2023, Allswell Polythene scored an overall score of more than 70, which places the company in the top 5% of globally assessed companies.EcoVadis performs its sustainability assessment of businesses by measuring their Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) policies, all of which Allswell Polythene has ranked well in. This award provides significant validation to the company and is a testament to its dedication to being transparent and proactive in its sustainability practices.As a Singapore SME, Allswell Polythene recognises its intrinsic role in the supply chain to meet the expectations of corporate clients and consumers seeking a sustainable supplier. The company has embarked on a sustainability journey by undergoing an assessment with EcoVadis, and enhancing its operations to reinforce its commitment to sustainable practices.Allswell Polythene has established key objectives, aiming to reduce both energy consumption and carbon emissions by 2025, with active efforts underway to achieve these sustainability goals. According to its ESG Progress Report 2022, Allswell Polythene has achieved significant progress, reducing both its energy consumption and carbon emissions by 13%. These achievements are a result of the company's observation of measures such as optimising strategic routes in its deliveries and smart energy management practices.Established in 2002, Allswell Polythene possesses two decades of industry experience serving a wide range of clients, including SMEs, government institutions, and corporations in the hospitality and F&B fields in Singapore. The company stands out from other suppliers by featuring a product range that offers customisable, recyclable garbage and plastic bags in various sizes and materials. This product range, alongside its business practices, allows Allswell Polythene to be recognised by EcoVadis.For more information, please visit https://www.allswellpolythene.com.sg/ Hashtag: #AllswellPolythene

