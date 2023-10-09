The Bespoke Jet™ AI delivers exceptionally powerful cleaning performance along with smart features that keeps homes hygienic and clean

Bespoke Jet™ AI is designed to effectively clean any homes with up to 280W of suction power and AI Cleaning Mode.



Samsung's Most Powerful and Longest-Running Cordless Stick Vacuum Yet

The Bespoke Jet™ AI delivers a powerful, hygienic cleaning experience, with up to 100 minutes of usage without recharging



AI-Based Cleaning for an Exceptional Intelligent Cleaning Experience

More Hygienic Experiences with an Upgraded All-in-One Clean Station™ and Accessories

Availability and Pricing







[1] Compared to the stated suction power of cordless vacuum products in Samsung.



[2] Based on testing by the Korea Testing Laboratory, in accordance with the IEC62885-4: 2020 standard. Measured at the inlet of the non-motorised tool when the dustbin is empty, using Jet Mode and a large capacity battery that is fully charged.



[3] The stated run time is based on using a large capacity battery that is fully charged at the minimum power level with a non-motorised tool attached. Results may vary depending on actual usage.



[4] Maintains 70% capacity after 500 cycles of use, based on the battery package capacity (4500mA). 1 cycle: Full discharge after being fully charged (100% ~ 0%). Results may vary depending on usage. Based on internal testing.



[5] AI Cleaning mode related functions/performance will be continuously updated and upgraded through SmartThings.



[6] The ability to identify different cleaning environments can be affected by environmental conditions.



[7] In May 2023 it was the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to receive AI Certification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation.



[8] Based on internal testing when using the Slim LED Brush+, in accordance with the global average ratio of the floor composition - wooden floor 76% and carpet 24%. It achieves the same cleaning performance as Mid mode with 2% or less difference in cleaning efficiency, in accordance with the IEC 62885-2 Cl. 5.1 and 5.3 standard. The battery consumption was measured based on the actual amount of power consumed while using the vacuum cleaner for 35 minutes from a fully charged state. The manoeuvrability is based on the actual measured value in accordance with the IEC 62885-2 CL. 7.3.9 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.



[9] SmartThings App is compatible on Android or IOS device, with Android 6.0 and higher or IOS 10.0 and higher, and Wi-Fi® connectivity to the mobile device. A Wi-Fi® connection and a Samsung account are required.



[10] Based on internal testing using various types of dusts. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.



[11] Based on internal testing. The hair removal rate is measured by comparing the weight of the dustbin before and after sucking in hair until it reaches the Max Line and being emptied using the Clean Station. Results may vary depending on the actual usage condition.



[12] Based on internal testing, in accordance with the IEC 62885-2, CL.5.11 standard. Results may vary depending on the actual usage conditions.

[13] Based on testing by the Korea Analysis Test Researcher, in accordance with the AATCC-100, JIS-L-1902, KS K 0693, KS K 0890 and AATCC-147 standards. Deactivates 99.9% of Staphylococcus aureus and Escherichia coli bacteria. Results may vary depending on actual usage conditions.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 October 2023 - Samsung Electronics Singapore unveiled the Bespoke Jet™ AI, its most powerful cordless stick vacuum [1] yet. Boasting powerful suction power of up to 280W [2] , AI-based cleaning functionality and a self-emptying enhanced All-in-One Clean Station™, the Bespoke Jet™ AI provides consumers with a convenient, smart-cleaning solution for any home."Maintaining a clean and hygienic living space continues to be key for homeowners in Singapore. Designed with every lifestyle in mind, the Bespoke Jet™ is powered by new AI-based cleaning functionalities which make cleaning more intelligent for various environments at home. Along with its sleek design, exceptional suction power, and an enhanced, self-emptying All-in-One Clean Station™, Samsung wants to deliver a premium and convenient cleaning experience for users," saidThe Bespoke Jet™ AI features the powerful HexaJet Motor which, with up to, makes it Samsung's most powerful vacuum motor to date. In addition, the vacuum boasts theof up to 100 minutes of usage on a single charge [3] . The battery features 80% more capacity than the previous model and has been optimised to retain 70% of its performance for up to 500 cycles. [4] Samsung Bespoke Jet™ Premium Extra in Satin Black also comes equipped with an additional battery, effectively doubling the total runtime to an impressive 200 minutes when both batteries are used consecutively.The Bespoke Jet™ AI provides a more effective cleaning experience while catering to a diverse range of environments with the [5] . The vacuum can help identify floor types [6] , such as carpets and wooden floors, and adjust suction power accordingly to maximise battery efficiency and optimise cleaning. It is also the first cordless stick vacuum cleaner to feature an AI verification from UL Solutions, a leading independent safety science organisation [7] With AI Cleaning Mode, the Bespoke Jet™ AI will first detect the brush load it has encountered through its suction motion controller, as well as the air pressure through its pressure sensors. This data will then be analysed to classify the floor type it is placed on, and the resulting algorithm will be automatically applied to provide the optimal suction power, making cleaning convenient by eliminating the need for users to manually adjust the suction power.When used with thethe vacuum is easier to navigate in various conditions or on different surfaces, improving manoeuvrability by up to 8% [8] . Slim LED Brush+ also helps the Bespoke Jet™ AI efficiently suck fine dust on hard floors, while reducing battery usage by up to 21%.In addition to the AI Cleaning Mode, [9] enables users to customise their vacuum and its functions while ensuring peak performance through the smart self-diagnosis function. This feature not only enhances the cleaning experience but also tracks and reports cleaning history, conducts self-diagnosis checks, and provides a personalised maintenance guide.The Bespoke Jet™ AI's enhancedharnesses [10] to automatically empty the dustbin for quicker and more hygienic cleaning. It now features the latest, which rotates the Spinning Cyclone at a blade rate of up to 1,000 RPM to effectively remove 99% [11] of hair.Thecan now automatically shut its cover after every disposal and offers a powerful dust management performance with a 99.999% [12] to trap fine dust.Additionally, the Bespoke Jet™ AI also features a selection of brushes and other in-box accessories. Thefeatures an anti-tangle roller on the front to ensure uninterrupted cleaning with a highly manoeuvrable design as well as LED lighting in order to effectively clean even in darker and trickier areas.Theallows the user to manually dispense additional water from its 150ml anti-bacterial tank while its microfiber pads combat the growth of over 99% of specific bacteria. It also includes the, specially designed for picking up thin and easily missed pet hairs.The Bespoke Jet™ AI also provides users with additional accessories for a more thorough clean. Thefeatures a small brush at the end for a versatile clean, suitable for upholstery and keyboards, while the [13] reaches tight corners and other awkward areas to pick up dust and dirt quickly in these narrow crevices and nooks. Lastly, theis able to bend up to 90 degrees to clean hard-to-reach places, such as the tops of cabinets or shelves.For more convenient storage of the tools and brushes theallows users to keep their cleaning tools organised and accessible. Additionally, the Bespoke Jet™ AI Premium Extra includes a battery charging kit, to allow users to charge the spare battery separately.Available in two timeless Bespoke colours: Satin Black and Satin Greige, the Bespoke Jet™ AI is set to transform cleaning into a smart, adaptive, and efficient process, while giving homes a touch of modernity while displayed.The new Samsung's Bespoke Jet™ AI is now available on the Samsung Online Store and at selected consumer electronic stores.For more information, please visit: https://www.samsung.com/sg/vacuum-cleaners/bespoke-jet-ai/ Hashtag: #Samsung

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Samsung inspires the world and shapes the future with transformative ideas and technologies. The company is redefining the worlds of TVs, smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, digital appliances, network systems, and memory, system LSI, foundry and LED solutions. For the latest news, please visit the Samsung Newsroom at news.samsung.com

