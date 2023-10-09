From 10 – 11 October, Prime members can enjoy exclusive savings on top brands such as De’Longhi, Sukin, LEGO, and Skin Inc

Biggest deals available this Prime Big Deal Days

Toys & Books Save up to 70% off selected books including best-sellers, new releases, children's books and more Save up to 70% off international toys, with additional S$20 off min spend of S$100 on brands such as such as Pokemon and Melissa & Doug Save up to 70% off selected toys, with additional S$20 off min spend of S$100 on brands such as Learning Resources, MARVEL, Catan and Rainbow High Save up to 59% off selected toys from PicassoTiles Save up to 50% off selected books related to movies and tv series Save up to 40% off new launches on toys, with additional S$20 off min spend of S$100 on brands such as LEGO, Monopoly, Barbie, Hot Wheels and more Save up to 30% off selected books related to movies and tv series Save up to 30% off selected books from Doppelhouse Press, Penguin Books, Vintage, DC Comis, Dark Horse Books and Pantheon Books on Amazon US Save up to 30% off selected toys from Marvel, Digimon, DC Comics on Amazon US



Home & Kitchen Save up to 70% off selected items from Epitex Save up to 50% off selected home and kitchen items including home and kitchen essentials, cookware, table ware, home décor, storage and organisation, and more Save up to 50% off selected cookware from brands including Tefal, All Clad, and more Save up to 50% off selected items from Philips Lighting and Philips Hue Smart Lights Save up to 50% off selected bottle and flasks from brands including HydroFlask, Thermos, and more Save up to 50% off selected items and get an additional S$4 off from Muji Save up to 35% off selected coffee machines from brands including Nespresso, De'Longhi, and more Save up to 35% off selected garment care items from brands including Tefal, Philips, Panasonic, and more Save up to 35% off selected vacuum cleaners from brands including Tineco, Dibea, Shark, and more Save up to 35% off selected cooking appliances from brands including Kenwood, Philips, Tefal, Ninja, and more Save up to 35% off selected home environment items from brands including Philips, Mayer, KDK, and more



PC & Electronics Save up to 70% off selected mobile accessories from Spigen Save up to 54% off selected items from Anker Save up to 50% off selected speakers and sound bars from brands including Sennheiser, JBL, Sony, and more Save up to 50% off selected headphones from Sony, Sennheiser, Jabra and more Save up to 50% off selected items from Bose Save up to 50% off selected chargers and cables from UGREEN Save up to 40% off selected Playstation games from Sony Save up to 38% off selected tech accessories from ProCase Save up to 35% off selected smartwatches and trackers from brands including Fitbit, Garmin, and more Save up to 35% off selected items from Logitech Save up to 30% off selected items from LENCENT Save up to 30% off selected items from Beelink Mini PC Save up to 30% off selected Google products Save up to 30% off selected wireless earbuds and watches from SoundPEATS Save up to 29% off selected items from SK Hynix SSD



Beauty, Health & Personal Care Save up to 50% off selected items and get an additional 5% off on min spend of S$150 or 10% off on min spend of S$250 from FOREO Save up to 50% off selected items and get an additional 8% off on min spend of S$220 from Skin Inc Save up to 50% off selected items from Sukin Save up to 40% off selected items from Renpho Save up to 30% off selected items from CeraVe and L'OCCITANE on Amazon US Save up to 30% off selected items and get an additional S$10 off on min spend of S$80 from L'Oreal Save up to 20% off selected items and get an additional S$4 off with min spend of S$50 or S$8 off on min spend of S$100 from Bioderma Save up to 15% off selected items and get an additional S$20 off on a min spend of S$120 from J&J Buy 3 get 30% off selected items from Cetaphil



Grocery Buy 4 and get 20% off selected items from Groceries, Baby products & more from Amazon Fresh Buy 4 and get 25% off selected items from Enfagrow Buy 3 and get 20% off selected items from Colgate, Softlan, Ajax, and more Save up to 35% off and buy 4 get 20% off from brands including Cadbury, Oreo, Marigold, Ritz, and more Save up to 30% off selected carton deals Save up to 30% off and buy 4 get 20% off from brands including Harvest Box, Nature's Bakery, Minor Figures, and more Save up to 30% off, Buy 4 get 20% off from brands including Kettle Chips, Coca-Cola, Lavazza, , San Pellegrino water and more Get S$10 off with a min spend of S$50 on selected items from brands including Dettol, Finish, Thirsty Hippo, Harpic, and more Get S$10 off with a min spend of S$70 on selected items from brands including Kleenex, Milo, Scott, Nescafe, and more Get S$10 off with a min spend of S$100 on selected items from brands including Nestle NAN, Gerber, Cerelac, and more



Beer, Wine & Spirits Save up to 30% off and buy 4 get 20% off from brands including Tiger Beer, Ruffino, Robert Mondavi, and more Save up to 25% off and buy 4 get 20% off selected items from Frontera, Casillero Del Diablo and Marques De Casa Concha Save up to 20% off selected items from brands including Grey Goose, Bacardi, Dewar's and more Save up to 15% off selected items and buy 4 get extra 15% off selected items from brands including Carlsberg, 1664, Asahi, and more Save up to 15% off selected items and buy 4 get extra 20% off selected items from brands including Bacardi, Grey Goose, and more Buy 4 get 20% off Penfolds, Pepperjack, Wynns and more



More ways to shop this Prime Big Deal Days

Amazon Vouchers : Discover more ways to save with Amazon Vouchers. Find discounts on everyday essentials, as well as gifts, electronics, beauty, toys, and more. Simply clip the voucher and the discount will be applied at checkout. Visit Amazon.sg/vouchers for information.

Amazon.sg Gift Cards : Amazon.sg Gift Cards offer an easy, simple, and convenient gifting experience, providing access to an extensive selection of products on Amazon.sg at Amazon.sg/giftcard.

Promotions : Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 10 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information. Bank promotions Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off S$160 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. UOB cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg. Looking for more payment promotions? Get 1% off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 18 September. Buy Now, Pay Later with Grab and Atome on Amazon.sg Get S$15 off S$150 min spend with PayLater by Grab Get S$10 off S$150 min spend with Atome

: Enjoy greater savings when shopping on Amazon.sg. From 10 October, visit amazon.sg/bankpromotions for more information.

Get Ready for the Big Day

Join Prime: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

Set up personalised deal alerts: Prime members can subscribe to receive deal alert notifications related to their recent Amazon searches and recently viewed items. All they have to do is visit the Prime Big Deal Days event page on the Amazon app between now and Prime Big Deal Days to create deal alerts. Once Prime Big Deal Days arrives, members will receive push notifications on any available deals.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 9 October 2023 -Amazon is set to roll out its first-ever Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore, starting from 10 to 11 October, by unveiling a suite of its biggest deals today. The 48-hour sales event will include incredible savings from a wide range of products and popular brands such as De'Longhi, Sukin, LEGO, Skin Inc, Hasbro and Bose allowing Prime members access to early holiday shopping deals this season only at https://www.amazon.sg/primebigdealdays For the very first time, Amazon Singapore has partnered with Mondrian Singapore Duxton to offer Prime members an exclusive "Amazon Big Deal Suite" Staycation Experience at the hotel, marking a special celebration of the inaugural Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore. The staycation will take place in Mondrian Singapore Duxton's Shophouse Suite, where the room will be specially decorated with items available on Amazon.sg, promising an immersive and unique staycation experience. A limited number of rooms are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Prime members can stay updated by following Amazon Singapore's Instagram account at https://www.instagram.com/amazon.sg Prime members can anticipate an exciting lineup of the biggest deals from Prime Big Deal Days, featuring exciting offers from Amazon.sg, Amazon Fresh and International Store. Here's a sneak peek at some of the top deals:With deals dropping throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options, Prime members can enjoy exclusive access to early holiday deals during Prime Big Deal Days. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day free trial at Amazon.sg/prime to participate in Prime Big Deal Days.Learn how to best prepare for Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.Prime Big Deal Days will kick off in 19 countries around the world on October 10, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the month.Amazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #Amazonsg #AmazonPrime #PrimeBigDealDays

