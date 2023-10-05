During Amazon Singapore’s Prime Big Deal Days, Prime members can purchase a luxurious staycation experience at the Mondrian Singapore Duxton.

Citibank MasterCard cardholders can get S$15 off S$160 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.



DBS cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.



UOB cardholders can get S$12 off S$120 or more when they spend on Amazon.sg.



Looking for more payment promotions? Get 1% off your purchase when you use PayNow, with no minimum spend from 18 September.



Join Prime: New customers can enjoy a 30-day free trial when they register for Prime membership. For S$2.99 a month, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, access to epic deals on Prime Day, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg, and more.

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 5 October 2023 -To celebrate the first Prime Big Deal Days in Singapore taking place from 10 to 11 October 2023, Amazon Singapore is unveiling an exclusive, limited-time collaboration with the newly launched Mondrian Singapore Duxton – the first Mondrian hotel in Southeast Asia. For an incredible price, Prime members can purchase the “Amazon Big Deal Suite” Staycation Experience at the Mondrian Singapore Duxton, which offers access to facilities such as a cinematic rooftop pool with unobstructed panoramic view of Chinatown, eclectic collection of bars and restaurants and more for the ultimate get-away staycation. Built as a luxury art deco hotel, this 5-star hotel offers stunning décor and IG – worthy spots at every corner.Prime members can purchase a stay in the Mondrian Singapore Duxton’s Shophouse Suite, where the room will be specially decorated with items available on Amazon.sg, promising an immersive and unique staycation experience. During this 2D1N stay, Prime members will also get to enjoy a specially curated food menu by Amazon Singapore, as well as enjoy other Prime benefits such as Prime Video in the luxurious room. The special offer will be available on 10 October with only a limited number of rooms up for grabs, across the two sale days. To ensure that they don’t miss their chance to get their hands on this big deal, Prime members can follow Amazon Singapore's Instagram account for updates, including the price reveal on 10 October at https://www.instagram.com/amazon.sg “We are thrilled to introduce the “Amazon Big Deal Suite” Staycation Experience in Singapore as part of Prime Big Deal Days, a distinctive offering that showcases our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our Prime members,” said Leo Laforgia, Country Manager, Amazon Singapore. “At Amazon, we continuously strive to enhance the value of Prime membership, and our collaboration with the iconic Mondrian Hotel Duxton reflects our dedication to providing the big deals on authentic experiences at the lowest prices.”In addition to the exclusive “Amazon Big Deal Suite” Staycation Experience at Mondrian Singapore Duxton, Prime members can access a bonanza of deals across top brands during Amazon Singapore’s Prime Big Deal Days happening from 10 and 11 October at https://www.amazon.sg/primebigdealdays , making it the perfect opportunity to secure their favourite holiday season essentials ahead of time while enjoying a luxurious staycation. Not a Prime member yet? Anyone can join Prime or start a 30-day trial at Amazon.sg/prime for a chance to enjoy the “Amazon Big Deal Suite” Staycation Experience or participate in Prime Big Deal Days.In the lead up to Prime Big Deal Days, members can enjoy great deals from trusted brands sitewide, across key categories including toys, books, electronics, home, and more. With deals dropping as often as every five minutes throughout the event across a wide selection of products with fast and convenient delivery options, Prime members can enjoy exclusive access to early holiday deals on 10 and 11 October.Learn how to best prepare for Prime Big Deal Days to maximise your savings.Prime Big Deal Days will kick off in 19 countries around the world on October 10, including Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, the U.S., and the UK. Prime members in Japan can shop the Prime Big Deal Days event later in the monthAmazon Prime was designed to make your life better every single day. Over 200 million paid members around the world enjoy the many benefits of Prime, including the best of shopping and entertainment. In Singapore, Prime membership includes unlimited access to award-winning movies and TV episodes with Prime Video, unlimited access to video game benefits with Prime Gaming, Prime Day, and more. Prime was built on the foundation of unlimited fast, free shipping. Prime members enjoy access to free one-day delivery on domestic Prime eligible selection on Amazon.sg, free delivery on selected delivery windows for orders of S$150 and above on Amazon Fresh, free 2-hour scheduled delivery for orders of S$60 and above on Watsons and Little Farms on Amazon.sg , as well as early access to deals and exclusive deals. Prime is S$2.99 per month. Start a 30-day free trial of Prime at Amazon.sg/prime Hashtag: #Amazonsg #AmazonPrime #PrimeBigDealDays

Amazon Singapore

