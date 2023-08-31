New Regional Heads and Country Managers will oversee various aspects of the business, including travel, lifestyle, cargo and operationsSINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 31 August 2023 - Cathay Pacific in Southeast Asia is pleased to announce changes to key management roles across the region.
Cathay Pacific's regional office in Singapore will see the following appointments:
- Jonathan Ng, Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, Southeast Asia. He replaces Ray Fung, who is now Head of Lifestyle Strategy and Partnerships in Hong Kong.
- Jonathan joined Cathay Pacific in 2011 and has worked in several key positions across various markets, including Hong Kong, the Chinese Mainland, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates. Prior to his current role, Jonathan was seconded to HK Express as General Manager, Corporate Planning, he was part of the transition team following the acquisition of the low-cost carrier by the Cathay Group.
- Ashish Kapur, Regional Head of Cargo, Southeast Asia, effective 1 September 2023. He replaces Siddhant Iyer, who will take on the role of Head of Cargo Markets and Customer Solutions in Hong Kong.
- Ashish's career with Cathay Pacific spans more than 22 years. During this time, he has held several managerial positions across various markets, including India, Africa, the Middle East and Northern Europe. Prior to his current role, he was Area Manager for Northern Europe, where he oversaw the entire Northern European operations and managed the teams based in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland and Scandinavia.
Dominic Perret remains the Regional General Manager Southeast Asia, where he is responsible for all commercial, operational and support functions across the seven countries[1] Cathay Pacific flies to in Southeast Asia.
The following are the new Country Managers in Southeast Asia:
- Tony Sham, Country Manager, Indonesia. Based in Jakarta, he replaces Matthew Choi, who is now General Manager Corporate Planning for HK Express.
- Tony has been with Cathay Pacific for 34 years. He has a wealth of experience in various parts of the business, across several functional departments including Airline Planning and International Affairs, as well as in outports like Japan and Germany. Prior to his current appointment, he worked as Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle for Northeast Asia in Tokyo.
- Vishnu Rajendran, Country Manager, Philippines. Based in Manila, he replaces Donald Morris, who is now Country Manager, Korea, based in Seoul.
- Vishnu joined Cathay Pacific in 2008. Since then, he has taken on roles in marketing, sales and port management, and most recently was Area Manager, Middle East. In addition to this role, Vishnu was also Acting Country Manager, South Africa & Indian Ocean, as well as Acting Country lead for Sri Lanka & Maldives.
- Robbie Blackwood, Country Manager, Malaysia and Brunei. Based in Kuala Lumpur, he replaces Roger Li, who is now a Cadet Pilot with Cathay Pacific.
- Robbie joined Cathay Pacific in 2018 and has worked in various departments and key markets, including Hong Kong and Japan. Prior to his current role, Robbie has gained experience in key areas for Cathay, including Cargo, Customer Experience, and People (HR).
- Nicolas Masse, Country Manager, Vietnam & Cambodia. Based in Ho Chi Minh City, he replaces Jason Choi, who is now Regional Head of Customer Travel and Lifestyle, Northeast Asia, based in Tokyo.
- Nicolas has over two decades of experience in the aviation industry. He joined Cathay Pacific in 2007, and has since held several key positions overseeing sales, marketing and communications in both Europe and Asia. Prior to his current appointment, he was Cathay Pacific's Country Manager for Korea.
Keri Lui remains the Country Manager for Thailand, based in Bangkok.
For more information, please refer to the respective profiles here.
[1] In Southeast Asia, Cathay Pacific flies to Singapore, Malaysia (Kuala Lumpur and Penang), Thailand (Bangkok and Phuket), Indonesia (Jakarta, Denpasar and Surabaya), the Philippines (Manila and Cebu), Vietnam (Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi) and Cambodia (Phnom Penh).
