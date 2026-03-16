WASHINGTON, March 16 — Hyundai Motor said on Friday it ​is stopping sales of some new Palisade SUVs in the United States and Canada and will recall ‌them over an issue with power seats following an incident ​in which a two-year-old girl was killed in Ohio on March 7.

The automaker said sales of its 2026 model year Hyundai Palisade Limited and ​Calligraphy trims were halted because the second- and third-row power seats may not detect contact with an occupant or object as intended. It gave no details on the March 7 incident.

Hyundai expressed its deepest sympathies to the family of the child ‌who died and added it “does not yet have the ⁠full details and the incident is ⁠still under investigation.”

The automaker is working ⁠on a recall fix ⁠and offering customers a ⁠rental vehicle until a full remedy is available if they want alternative transportation.

Hyundai said it urged caution when operating second- ⁠and third-row power seat functions and told people to ensure no person or object, including children, is in the seat or seat-folding area before operating the power seat.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration did not immediately respond to a request for ⁠comment.

Hyundai said the recall will include approximately 68,500 2026 Hyundai Palisade Limited or Calligraphy trim vehicles, including around 60,500 vehicles ⁠in the US and about 8,000 in Canada.

As Hyundai works on ⁠a recall ⁠fix, the automaker is developing an interim over-the-air software update, is ​expected to be available by the end ​of March, that will enhance ‌the system’s response to contact with occupants ​or objects, introduce additional operating ​safeguards and enhance overall system safety. — Reuters