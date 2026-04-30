KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A married elderly couple was killed after their car lost control and crashed into a drain along Kilometre 19 of Jalan Kuala Pilah–Simpang Pertang, near Jempol, Negeri Sembilan, around 7.30pm yesterday.

Jempol district police chief Superintendent Norhisham Mustapar said the victims were travelling in a Proton Saga from Simpang Pertang towards Kuala Pilah when the incident occurred, Harian Metro reported.

He said the vehicle was driven by a 75-year-old man, with his 65-year-old wife as the passenger.

“The incident is believed to have occurred after the driver lost control of the vehicle, causing it to veer into the opposite lane before skidding into a drain.

“As a result, both victims suffered severe head injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene,” he said in a statement last night.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless or dangerous driving causing death.

Norhisham also urged witnesses of the incident to come forward to assist investigations by contacting Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Amirul Syafiq Mohd Yusof at 016-2348669.