KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A foreign couple were detained after police suspected them of keeping a homemade air rifle and failing to produce valid identification documents during a raid at an unnumbered house in Felda Purun Oil Palm Estate here yesterday.

Bera district police chief Superintendent Zulkiflee Nazir said the duo were arrested during Op Taring Laras conducted by the intelligence unit of Battalion 7, General Operations Force (GOF) Kuantan, according to Buletin TV3.

He said the raid was carried out at 7.50pm on April 28 following intelligence on suspicious activities in the area.

“During a search in the bedroom, we found a black and brown air rifle placed at a corner of the room.

“Checks on the occupants also found that both failed to produce any valid travel or identification documents to remain in Malaysia,” he said in a statement today.

He said the couple comprised a 43-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman.

Preliminary investigations found that they were believed to be husband and wife and had been staying in Malaysia for about two years.

“However, further inspection found no bullets or pellets in the house,” he added.

Zulkiflee said both suspects were taken to the Bera district police headquarters together with the seized items for further action.

The case is being investigated under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 6(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.