KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Sime Darby Property Bhd (SDP) remains cautiously optimistic about its outlook for financial year 2026 (FY2026), setting a sales target of RM4 billion and planning launches with a gross development value (GDV) of RM4.7 billion.

Group managing director and chief executive officer Datuk Seri Azmir Merican said the targets would be underpinned by the group’s strong financial performance and ongoing project roll-outs, while acknowledging persistent cost pressures and global uncertainties.

He warned that the year ahead could prove unpredictable, citing geopolitical tensions, rising transportation costs and volatility in imported raw material prices as key risks.

“We hope tensions in the Middle East do not continue to worsen.

“We expect some cost pressures in 2026, particularly in transportation and the import of raw materials, where prices fluctuate,” he added at the group’s fourth-quarter FY2025 financial results virtual press conference today. — Bernama